Pop rockers Boys Like Girls returning to Vegas

Pop rockers, known for their Taylor Swift duet, will perform two of their albums in full on their upcoming “Soundtrack of Your Life Tour.”

Fresh off playing When We Were Young last month, Boys Like Girls are headed back to Vegas.

The pop rockers will perform two of their albums, their 2006 self-titled debut and 2009 follow-up “Love Drunk,” in full on their upcoming “Soundtrack of Your Life Tour,” which hits Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade on May 2.

Having shared stages with Avril Lavigne, Fall Out Boy, All Time Low, the All American Rejects and most recently as opening act for the Jonas Brothers, the band is known for their 2009 duet with Taylor Swift, “Two Is Better Than One.”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.