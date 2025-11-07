No Doubt adds more shows to Sphere residency in Las Vegas

No Doubt has added more shows to the group’s upcoming residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the added shows will mark the group’s final 2026 shows of their No Doubt Live at Sphere residency.

The shows were added “in response to ongoing fan demand,” the release stated.

The newly announced shows will take place on June 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, following the previously announced sold-out dates of May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 27, 29 and 30.

The addition of the six shows brings the residency to a total of 18 performances.

General onsale Begins Friday, Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com.