NKOTB kicks off a week of ’90s nostalgia in Las Vegas

Nineties kids may have a tough choice between the opening of the New Kids on the Block residency and a “Pod Meets World” show.

Get ready for the dopest, fly-est, most all-that couple of days we’ve seen in a while as ’90s nostalgia is about to flow through the streets of Las Vegas.

The New Kids on the Block residency “The Right Stuff” opens Friday at Dolby Live. That’s the same night “The Kids (Still) Wanna Jump Tour” brings “Boy Meets World” stars turned podcasters Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong to the Palazzo Theatre.

“I’m going to be at the New Kids concert, so I’m not entirely sure what Danielle and Rider are going to be doing,” Friedle jokes. “But they’ll make it last without me. It’ll be fine.”

From tribute acts to the real thing, touring shows to Strip staples, here’s a look at ways you can keep the ’90s vibes going strong this week, as well as one event to avoid:

New Kids on the Block

Donnie, Danny, Jon, Jordan and Joe are kicking off their first Las Vegas residency in style. In addition to the concerts, Blockhead HQ at Park MGM will offer exclusive merch, memorabilia, themed cocktails and immersive experiences. Donnie Wahlberg will host an after-party experience Saturday at On the Record.

8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional dates through July, in Dolby Live; tickets start at $91.54 (ticketmaster.com)

‘& Juliet’

This alternate take on Shakespeare’s tragedy incorporates the music catalog of Swedish songwriter and record producer Max Martin, including ’90s hits from the likes of Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears and Celine Dion.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, with additional performances through June 29, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center; tickets start at $40.30 (thesmithcenter.com)

Goth Night

Break out the black eyeliner, because a trio of tribute bands is converging on Substance. The lineup features Nowhere Fast (tribute to The Smiths/Morrissey), Fast Fashion (Depeche Mode) and Burn (The Cure).

7 p.m. Saturday at Neonopolis; $24.80 (substancelv.com)

‘Michael Jackson: One’

The King of Pop’s solo career spanned four decades, but the ’90s are well represented in this Cirque du Soleil show with acts built around the likes of “Jam,” “Scream,” “Tabloid Junkie,” “Stranger in Moscow” and “Black or White.”

6:30 and 9 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays at Mandalay Bay; tickets start at $84.92 (cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one)

The Jets

The family band responsible for the 1986 dance hit “Crush on You” performs their songs along with tributes to fellow artists from the ’80s and ’90s.

5 p.m. Saturdays in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort; tickets start at $59 (vtheater.com)

Punk Rock Brunch

Listen to some of the biggest punk, grunge and emo songs from the ’90s and 2000s performed live while you hit up the Dream On Pancake Bar and other brunch favorites. Add bottomless mimosas for $18.

10 a.m. Saturdays in The Composers Room, 953 E. Sahara Ave.; $58.79 (punkrockbrunch.com)

Empire Records

The repertoire of this ’90s cover band includes everything from the Spice Girls to Metallica to Summerlin’s own Marky Mark and his Funky Bunch.

9 p.m. Friday in AMP’d Lounge at the M Resort, 9 p.m. Saturday in Club Madrid at Sunset Station and 7 p.m. Wednesday on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin; free (the90sareback.com)

The EMO Celebration

Don’t be fooled and show up expecting to hear a lot of Jimmy Eat World or The Get Up Kids. EMO, in this case, is an equine insurance agency that’s sponsoring The Celebration, a quarter horse show scheduled Thursday through July 6 at the South Point.

