New Year’s Eve 2025 in Las Vegas: A guide to fireworks, concerts and parties

From the Backstreet Boys to Jelly Roll, Fremont Street Experience to Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce, New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas has parties planned at venues across the valley.

Concerts, fireworks and parties will close out 2025 in the Las Vegas Valley. Ten resorts will launch fireworks as part of “America’s Party 2026,” the Plaza will continue its annual tradition of presenting a fireworks show from downtown Las Vegas, and the Fremont Street Experience hosts its annual bash. Here is a list of events happening at resorts, casinos, attractions and other venues.

This list will be updated.

Fireworks

America’s Party 2026

Fireworks launch at midnight from rooftops at Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Palms, Planet Hollywood Resort, The Strat, Treasure Island, The Venetian, Resorts World and Fontainebleau. lasvegasevents.com

Glittering Lights

The drive-through holiday attraction at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. A fireworks show will be presented at 9 p.m. Vehicle tickets are $39. glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Lake Las Vegas

A fireworks display for an East Coast countdown will launch at 9 p.m. lakelasvegas.com/events

Plaza

Fireworks show at midnight. Viewing spots include on Main Street (which will be closed to vehicles), in front of the Plaza’s Carousel Bar and Oscar’s Steakhouse under the glass dome. plazahotelcasino.com

Headliners

Backstreet Boys

10 p.m. at Sphere, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Bruno Mars

8 p.m. in Dolby Live at Park MGM, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Jelly Roll

10:30 p.m. in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Jennifer Lopez

10 p.m. in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, tickets start at $105.65. ticketmaster.com

John Fogerty

8 p.m. in PH Live at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $79.85. ticketmaster.com

Kings of Leon

9 p.m. in the Theatre at The Venetian, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Leona Lewis: ‘A Starry Night’

8 p.m. at Voltaire at The Venetian, tickets start at $85. voltairelv.com

Morgan Jay

10 p.m. in the Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Texas Tenors

Doors open at 8 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at the South Point, $169, includes four-course dinner, open bar, party favors, confetti blast and Champagne toast. Also features performances by the Alley Cats. southpointcasino.com/nye

Parties

Area15

Doors open at 9 p.m. for the “New Year’s Eve Masquerade” party with headliner AlleyCvt and featuring art installations, roaming performers and more, at 3215 S. Rancho Drive. General admission starts at $62.08; VIP passes and table packages are also available. “Oddyssey NYE” at the Oddyssey’s Submarine Speakeasy features a jazz band, DJs, bottomless Champagne, an open bar, roaming caviar bumps, seafood tower and passed canapes, $547.18. area15.com/events

Bel-Aire Lounge at Durango

Featuring sounds by Mazen and a performance by the Bel-Aire Dancers, doors open at 9 p.m. tickets start at $100, includes open bar and passed appetizers 9-11 p.m. belaireloungelv.com

Durango

DJ Quira spins 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Oasis Lounge, no cover. Emma Negrete spins 4-7 p.m. and DJ Amanda Rose spins 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish. A DJ spins 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. at Eat Your Heart Out Patio, no cover. The George features entertainment 8 p.m.-3 a.m., no cover. durangoresort.com

Fremont Street Experience

“Countdown Under the Canopy” will feature performances by Robin Thicke, CeeLo Green, Common Kings, Chingy, Pertinence and Sammy Johnson, starting at 7 p.m.; $60 (tickets increase to $65 on Dec. 27). vegasexperience.com

Green Valley Ranch Resort

Sam Shades and a DJ entertain 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Drop Bar, no cover. Mirko Barbesino performs 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis. DJ Filitom spins 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Blue Ribbon Sushi. DJ Tom entertains at the NYE Glow Party Bingo 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. greenvalleyranch.com

Jewel Nightclub at Aria

Featuring DJ E-Rock, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $42.26 for women and $70.16 for men, includes two-hour beverage package until 11 p.m. at taogroup.com.

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas

“Midnight in Munich” returns at 1 p.m. with entertainers Jasmine Trias and Ben Stone and BMX star Ricardo Laguna, a live DJ, German specialty dishes, drawings and a countdown at 3 p.m. Guests will celebrate the new year with Munich at 3 p.m. Admission is free; reservations are encouraged. hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

Italian American Club

Entertainment by Elisa Fiorillo in the Showroom with Nicholas Cole and Carmen Romano in the Lounge, doors open at 7 p.m., features cocktail and antipasto hour 7-8 p.m., high-end dinner buffet with carving station and dessert 8-9 p.m., Champagne toast at midnight, $195 for nonmembers ($175 for members) at 2333 E. Sahara Ave. iacvegas.com

Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce

Doors open at 9:30 p.m. for the legendary burlesque nightclub’s grand opening at Mandalay Bay featuring a balloon drop, the rock ’n’ roll burlesque show, a laser/light show and more; $75 pre-sale women’s and $125 pre-sale men’s general admission, includes two-hour open bar until 11:30 p.m., followed by cash bar until 4 a.m.; $375 minimum spend for VIP table reservations. fortydeuce.com

M Resort

Amp’d opens at 9 p.m. for a bash with Latin Breeze, admission starts at $25; table packages are also available. M Bar features DJ Jes Button, doors open at 8 p.m., no cover. themeresort.com

Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan

Featuring DJ Pauly D, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $40.20 for women and $67 for men; VIP with $100 bar card is also available at taogroup.com.

Omnia at Caesars Palace

Featuring Tiesto, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $167.50 for women and $234.50 for men; VIP with $100 bar card is also available at taogroup.com.

Palms

Kaos, doors open at 9 p.m., features live music, entertainers, a countdown and views of the fireworks from the Palms pool deck, general admission starts at $50 and VIP tables available. Ghostbar, on the 55‑floor rooftop with panoramic Strip and fireworks views, features a DJ, tickets start at $99 and VIP table options are available. palms.com

Plaza

Oscar’s Steakhouse features dinner, a view of fireworks and a Champagne toast. The Plaza also features the $160,000 New Year’s Eve Super Bingo; $200 entry fee. plazahotelcasino.com

Rio

VooDoo Loung offers entertainment, panoramic views of the Strip, open bar until midnight, Champagne toast and more, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., tickets start at $175. High Steaks Vegas’ celebration offers premium open bar and bites, entertainment, view of fireworks, $300. riolasvegas.com

Red Rock Resort

’90s Station plays at Rocks Lounge, doors open at 8 p.m., cover is $50-$60 at the door. DJ Que spins 9 p.m.-3 a.m. at Lucky Bar, free admission. Rizza Navales performs 8 p.m.-1 a.m. at the Lobby Bar, free admission. Shawn Silva performs 5-9 p.m. at T-Bones Chophouse, and a DJ spins 9 p.m.-midnight. Richard Mann performs 7 p.m.-12:15 a.m. at Osteria Fiorella. redrockresort.com

Rouge Room at Red Rock Resort

Entertainment by Sophia Monica, open bar and passed appetizers 8-10 p.m., DJ sets and more, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., tickets start at $75. rougeroomlv.com

Santa Fe Station

The Piano Men play the songs of Elton John and Billy Joel, doors open at 7 p.m., in the Chrome Showroom, tickets start at $25. 4949 Lounge features DJ Aphex from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover. Dirk K performs 5-10 p.m. in the Charcoal Room. New Year’s Eve bingo with a live DJ from 10 p.m.-12:15 a.m. santafestation.com

Silverton

“Skip the Strip” features bottomless drinks at all casino bars 7 to 10 p.m., and entry to the DJ Dance Party at 10 p.m. in the Veil Pavilion (cash bar). Tickets are $40 in advance or $80 day of event. silvertoncasino.com/entertainment

Stoney’s North Forty at Santa Fe Station

New Year’s Eve Party featuring The Millennium All-Stars with special host Peter Dante, countdown and balloon drop with $1K in cash and prizes, one glass of Champagne with entry, doors open at 6 p.m. with happy hour until 7 p.m. and live music at 10 p.m.; $25 in advance ($31.76 inclusive) and $30 at the door (VIP tables and bottle service available email events@stoneys.com). stoneysnorthforty.com

The Strat

“Party in the Tower” on Level 108 features a Champagne toast, party favors, a DJ, fireworks viewing and more, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $205 advance ($255 day of). thestrat.com

South Point

New Year’s at Noon features the Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston at 1 p.m.in the Showroom, $35, includes party favors, one drink, confetti blast and Champagne toast. The Silverado Lounge features dueling pianos 9 p.m.-1 a.m., free admission. The Bronx Wanderers perform 10:30 p.m.-12:15 a.m. in the Showroom, tickets are $75 and include two drinks, party favors, a Champagne toast and more. The Spazmatics entertain in the Exhibit Hall starting at 10 p.m., tickets are $95 and include an open bar, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and more. southpointcasino.com/nye

Sunset Station

Updog plays 5-9 p.m. at the Gaudi Bar, free admission. A DJ spins 8 p.m.-midnight at Rosalita’s Cantina, free admission. STN Sportsbook features DJ Lee Orchard 10 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover. sunsetstation.com

Westgate

Frankie Moreno will perform free shows in the Cabaret Theater 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. IBar features Anthem Road 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. with a DJ 5-9 p.m. And, guests can ring in the new year with a midnight countdown and festive fanfare. westgatelasvegas.com

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Featuring a DJ set by Rufus Du Sol, doors open at 9:30 p.m. Under the Stars tickets start at $150; main room access starts at $350. wynnsocial.com

Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World

James Hype headlines, doors open at 10 p.m., tickets start at $24.72 for women and $36.05 for men at zoukgrouplv.com