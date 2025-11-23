Mariah Carey’s return highlights lineup of holiday headliners in Las Vegas

The “Queen of Christmas” is setting up for a run of 10 holiday-themed shows at Park MGM, a visit that will also include a pop-up bar at On the Record.

Mariah Carey is justifiably known as “The Queen of Christmas.” And she’ll reign on the Strip over the holidays when she takes over Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Carey’s “Christmastime in Las Vegas,” comprising 10 holiday-themed performances from Nov. 28 to Dec. 13, is a first for the pop superstar. It’s also an extension of Carey’s “Celebration of Mimi” residency, two dozen performances that ran from April 2024 to May 2025.

Her show will “transform the Strip into a winter wonderland filled with holiday hits, sparkle and Carey’s legendary vocals,” promises Kurt Melien, Las Vegas president of Live Nation, which is producing the show.

Carey has performed holiday shows around the country for the last four years, but Melien said the superstar sees a certain charm in staying in one spot.

“She was ready to sit down and do it in one place, and obviously Vegas is perfect for that,” Melien says. “It’s really that simple.” Asked if Live Nation’s relationship with Carey made this a natural decision, the exec says, “One hundred percent.”

The residency will also feature a pop-up Mariah Carey holiday bar, taking over On the Record speakeasy at Park MGM beginning Nov. 28 and running through the holidays.

Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become one of the longest-charting singles in any genre, spending 65 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The tune is the top-selling Christmas song ever in the U.S. with more than 16 million copies sold worldwide and is among the best-selling digital singles of all time. The song’s royalties surpassed $100 million two years ago.

She leads an especially robust holiday season for headliners and productions on and off the Strip. Among them are Leona Lewis’ U.S. premiere at The Venetian, Barry Manilow’s annual Christmas spectacle at Westgate, Nevada Ballet Theatre’s premiere of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” at The Smith Center, and a strong lineup of holiday headliners at Myron’s.

‘A Starry Night’

British songstress Lewis is set to perform 33 holiday shows at Voltaire at The Venetian in her headlining debut on the Strip. “A Starry Night” runs through Jan. 3 at the 1,000-capacity nightspot.

She was smitten with the venue after seeing Dita Von Teese’s show there, and visions of sugarplums (and showgirls) danced in Lewis’ head.

“It is stunning, honestly, unlike anywhere I’ve ever performed,” says the U.K. superstar seeking to make inroads in the U.S. “The room has this incredible intimacy and elegance, almost like stepping into another era. … It’s such a vibrant place, and the magic of it all feels like the perfect backdrop for a fun Christmas show.”

Lewis has never performed in the States. Why Vegas, and why now?

“It just felt like the right moment. I’ve spent a lot of time in the last couple of years writing, recording and being at home with my family,” she says. “I wanted to come back to live performances in a way that felt meaningful, not just a tour, but something more intimate and immersive.”

Lewis has played to U.K. fans for decades, and her commercial success is undeniable. Her debut album, “Spirit,” has sold more than 10 million copies. She has logged more than 35 million in record sales worldwide.

“One More Sleep” from Lewis’ 2013 Christmas album “Christmas With Love,” is on the “Starry Night” set list. So are “the songs people know and love,” as the singer says: “Bleeding Love,” “Better in Time” and “Run.” Lewis says she will reimagine Christmas classics for her new audiences.

‘A Very Barry Christmas’

If there’s anything Barry Manilow’s fans love as much as the “Mandy” superstar, it’s Christmas. Manilow bowed to that reality four years ago at his Westgate International Theater residency home. He lit up the place like a Yule log. He’s back again for “A Very Barry Christmas,” running two weekends, Dec. 4 to 6 and Dec. 11 to 13.

Bubbling with cheer, Manilow says: “It’s a holiday party where we get to laugh, sing and celebrate together. There’s simply no place like Las Vegas to make the season bright.”

‘The Nutcracker’

Nevada Ballet Theatre will premiere “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” at The Smith Center from Dec. 13 to 28. The production marks the first time the Balanchine Trust has authorized the classical dance pioneer’s version of the show in Las Vegas.

Balanchine’s original “Nutcracker” musical premiered at the Lincoln Center in New York in 1954.

NBT’s staging is just the seventh authorized Balanchine “Nutcracker” in the U.S., joining productions from Miami City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet of Seattle, Alabama Ballet of Birmingham, Philadelphia Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre of Portland and New York City Ballet. Fueled by a $2.5 million capital campaign, the production is to headline Reynolds Hall every year, “for decades to come,” NBT President and CEO Beth Barbre said.

‘A Very Vegas Christmas’

The Las Vegas Philharmonic plays its annual holiday concert, “A Very Vegas Christmas,” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Emmy Award winners George Daugherty (who conducts) and David Ka Lik Wong co-produce. This is a fully realized recitation of Christmas classics. The place will be decorated for the theme. Just unwrap your candy canes before the music starts.

Holiday shows at Myron’s

Myron Martin, Smith Center president and namesake of its 240-seat music venue, says December is one of the strongest months ever at Myron’s, featuring a strong roster of Las Vegas performers.

“Smith Center was built for people who live here in the Las Vegas area,” Martin says. “It is only appropriate that the venue that is celebrated around the world would focus our attention on our friends and neighbors.”

“Phantom of the Opera” and “Chicago” stalwart Brent Barrett’s “Christmas Morning” at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 kicks off the Christmas season at Myron’s with songs and stories from Broadway and some of TV’s favorite holiday classics.

Melody Sweets returns with “ ’Tis the Season!” at 8 p.m. Dec. 5. Her sultry “Santa Maybe,” a grown-up holiday tune, will be among the numbers.

Clint Holmes’ “Holmes for the Holidays” runs at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Expect jazz, R&B and musical theater favorites.

Michael Grimm hosts his holiday special at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. The former “America’s Got Talent” champ brings soul, Southern tradition and some surprises in his themed performance.

Smooth showman Jonathan Karrant’s “Christmas Wish” show at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 celebrates the album of the same name with a selection of Karrant’s holiday favorites.

David Perrico’s Pop Strings Orchestra plays its Christmas show at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. The ensemble, which doubles as the Raiders House Band, gets a boost from the Raiderettes. Plenty of tinsel from the Silver and Black for the holidays .

Kat Edmondson and her band play the room at 7 p.m. Dec. 13, taking a spin through tunes including “Jingle Bell Rock,” “O Christmas Tree” and “Let It Snow.”

Las Vegas jazz great Michelle Johnson’s “Naughty & Nice” Christmas celebration will be 7 p.m. Dec. 14. (Read her interview on Page 88.)

The Jazz Vegas Orchestra headlines its fifth annual performance of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s masterpiece “The Nutcracker Suite” at 7 p.m. Dec. 16.

Master showman Earl Turner is back with “Another Very Soulful Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. Longtime Prince backing vocalist Elisa Fiorillo and Ken Young are in the lineup.

Frankie Moreno will perform his annual holiday production at 7 p.m. Dec. 19, 5 and 8 p.m. Dec. 20 and 3 p.m. Dec. 21. ◆