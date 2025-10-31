Long-running Vegas music festival calls off 2026 event

Organizers for the festival announced that they will be taking next year off before returning for 2027.

After celebrating its 25th anniversary in May, Punk Rock Bowling won’t be back for 2026.

Organizers for one of Vegas’ longest-running music fests announced that it will be taking next year off before returning for 2027.

“Life has thrown some unexpected challenges our way over the past several months, and we’re all living through difficult times. Sadly, it has become clear that there will not be a PRB in 2026,” they posted on their socials. “This has been an incredibly tough reality for all of us to face. PRB isn’t just a festival, it’s a family reunion. It truly breaks our hearts not to be there with you in 2026.”

This year’s Punk Rock Bowling was a raucous, packed blast. Here’s looking to 2027 …

