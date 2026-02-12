Long-running Las Vegas show to play its biggest venue ever

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas is moving to the big room (for a night, anyway), Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, for its 20th anniversary on April 29.

The little Las Vegas music show has grown up.

The show has played Myron’s (originally Cabaret Jazz) since The Smith Center opened in 2012. It opened at the since-closed Suede Restaurant, near Double Down Saloon, in April 2006.

I met series TCS co-founder Keith Thompson at the series’ second performance in May 2006. The cast of the then-Luxor headlining production “Hairspray” was prominent in the room that night. So was co-“Phantom” lead Brent Barrett, and “Menopause the Musical” co-star Vita Corimbi. The singers sat on a phone book, still in existence in those days, to reach the mic because the piano stool was broken.

At that time, the idea of moving the mic-and-piano party into a 2,050-seat venue would have been preposterous. But here we are. This event will showcase all-original music, with Thompson leading an all-star cast. It’s an adventurous, ambitious and expensive undertaking.

If you’ve never been, April 29 is the time to be indoctrinated.

Chortling at Horseshoe

Laugh Factory Las Vegas is up(stairs) and running on the Horseshoe’s second floor. Concrete is up 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Jamie Kennedy is headlining, with K Frances Norris as the feature and Jimmie “J.J.” Walker as the special guest host, at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Kennedy is a proven stand-up who has headlined in Vegas for years. Concrete is a hybrid content creator, rapper and stand-up comic. Both were popular draws at the former Laugh Factory at the Trop. The new club has taken over the former Imagine Showroom on the resort’s second level. Long-running headliner Frederic Da Silva’s “Paranormal” show remains in the 4 p.m. time slot.

Laugh Factory is in the catbird seat (or katbird, as we say) in the former Imagine Showroom as Caesars Entertainment’s only comedy club. GM Harry Basil got a deserved a break after taking the long and winding road following the club’s closing at the Tropicana on March 31, 2024.

Power of Auction

Jon Bon Jovi is offering a dinner for up to 10 guests in either New York City or New Jersey at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala set for Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden.

Bon Jovi is offering the live auction lot through his Hampton Water Wine company. He is a strong supporter of the Ruvo Center and of co-founders Larry and Camille Ruvo.

Griffin hang alert

A different sort of magic presentation is being staged at The Griffin on Fremont East. Saint Anique stars in “Hex Appeal: An Evening of Sinful Cirque, Vile Vaudeville, and Black Magic” at 8 p.m. and 10:30.

The star is known as “The Las Vegas ShowGhoul. This is a one-night-only showcase of vaudevillian, sideshow-enhanced magic. The production features fire effects and a real, living tarantula that evokes screams from the crowd, as is the case typically with living tarantulas.

“Saint,” as the star is called, is a Vegas dancer who moved here years ago from Boston. Guest stars for Friday’s show include Angel Beau, The Hypnotizing Hippie, Neon (no relation) and Bazoo the Kloun. Tickets are $20 at the door, limited seating, of course.

Cool Hang Alert

The Italian American Club Showroom, or as I’m calling it now, the Ben Spano Showroom, hosts Coast II Coast Entertainment’s Temptations tribute at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Friday. “Legends in Concert” icon Steve McCoy is back with his tribute to Tom Jones at 6:30 p.m. (dinner) and 8 p.m. (show) on Sunday.

Further out at IAC, Boy Band Remix is Feb. 19. The esteemed Frankie Scinta, with his daughter, Danielle Scinta, and a big band is Feb. 20. Frankie says, “With the way the way the world is, I love to take people away from it all with a lot of laughs, and great music to bring us closer together.” Beautiful. And as always, check out Nicholas Cole in the lounge Wednesdays through Sundays.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.