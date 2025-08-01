Labubu craze keeps going with Las Vegas rave

They’re cute — kind of — with fuzzy bunny ears and a protruding-tooth grin that splits the difference between the mirthful and the vaguely maniacal.

Chances are you’ve seen them dangling from backpacks and belt loops all around town, or maybe heard about the one spotted on Rihanna’s Louis Vuitton handbag earlier in the year.

Just a few weeks back, hundreds of diehards lined up for hours to try and score one of the collectible toys at the opening of a new Pop Mart in Downtown Summerlin.

Labubu dolls are seemingly everywhere these days.

Now, add the dancefloor to the list.

Yes, Vegas’ first Lababu Rave is upon us, taking place at the 360-degree projection-mapped Portal at Area15 on Friday night.

“We love taking pop culture icons and remixing them into something entirely new through music, visuals and atmosphere,” explains Kelly Campbell, Area15’s VP of events and entertainment. “The character’s quirky, chaotic spirit really sparked our imagination, and this rave is Area15’s way of bringing that eccentric energy to life in a big, unforgettable way.”

The immersive, colorful dance party follows the viral success of Area 15’s similarly whimsical Shrek and Teletubbies Raves.

“Events like our Shrek Raves and Teletubbies Raves went viral because they tap into nostalgia, irreverence and full sensory immersion,” Campbell says. “The Labubu Rave is the next chapter in that series: another bold, genre-bending event that blurs the line between rave, art installation and pop culture. It’s a prime example of how Area15 continues to redefine what a night out in Las Vegas can be, with less velvet ropes and more mind-expanding spectacle.”

The Lababu Rave is open to adults ages 18 and up.

Show up and act like a kid regardless.

