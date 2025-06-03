Jelly Roll, Tate McRae among performers set for iHeartRadio festival in Vegas

iHeartMedia on Tuesday announced the lineup for its upcoming music festival taking place later this year in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will be held on Friday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20 at T-Mobile Arena.

The two-day lineup for the festival will include performances by Bryan Adams, Ed Sheeran, Feid, GloRilla, Jelly Roll, John Fogerty, Justice, Lil Wayne, LL COOL J, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Sammy Hagar, Tate McRae, The Offspring and Tim McGraw.

With the event hosted by Ryan Seacrest, organizers note that more performers are still to be announced.

“What makes the iHeartRadio Music Festival one of a kind is that we bring together the biggest artists from all genres of music for the entire weekend,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises of iHeartMedia. “Fans can also watch live at home on Hulu, our official streaming destination.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on AXS.com beginning Friday, June 13 at 11 a.m. PT.