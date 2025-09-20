iHeartRadio Music Festival kicks off at T-Mobile Arena — PHOTOS
Performances on the first day included Tate McRae, Maroon 5, Diplo, Jelly Roll, Justice, LL Cool J, Bryan Adams, Bailey Zimmerman, Bigxthaplug and Sammy Hagar.
September 20, 2025 - 7:58 am
The annual iHeartRadio Music Festival kicked off on Friday at T-Mobile Arena, drawing thousands of music fans. Performances on the first day included Tate McRae, Maroon 5, Diplo, Jelly Roll, Justice, LL Cool J, Bryan Adams, Bailey Zimmerman, Bigxthaplug and Sammy Hagar.
Saturday’s lineup includes Ed Sheeran, Glorilla, Mariah Carey, The Offspring, John Fogerty and Time McGraw.
Photography by Madeline Carter and Liv Paggiarino.