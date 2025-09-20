iHeartRadio Music Festival kicks off at T-Mobile Arena — PHOTOS

Tate Mcrae performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday ...
Tate Mcrae performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tate Mcrae performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Runaway June on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Runaway June on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jelly Roll performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Jelly Roll performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Daisy Kent on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Justice performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Justice on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Justice on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sammy Hagar performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Joe Satriani, Rai Thystlewayte, Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony and Kenny Aronoff on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tanya Rod on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fan videotapes Sammy Hagar during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Crystal Rosas on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Juju Green on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Seacrest, left, and Ejae presents during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ejae on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ejae on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ejae on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Adam Levine on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Adam Levine with Maroon 5 on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Adam Levine on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maroon 5 on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans dance to Diplo during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Daisy Kent on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bailey Zimmerman performs during Diplo’s set during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Bailey Zimmerman on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bailey Zimmerman on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bailey Zimmerman performs during Diplo’s set during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Diplo on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Diplo on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lele Pons on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tate Mcrae performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tate Mcrae performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Jennifer Wayne, of Runaway June, on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tate Mcrae performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tate Mcrae performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Fans dance to BigXthaPlug during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Miguel Harichi and Leah Ketab, of Love Island, on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
BigXthaPlug performs during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
BigXthaPlug on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
BigXthaPlug, left, performs with Bailey Zimmerman during night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Kyle MacLachlan and Leah Ketab on the red carpet of night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
iHeartRadio Music Festival kicks off at T-Mobile Arena — PHOTOS

Madeline Carter and Liv Paggiarino
September 20, 2025 - 7:58 am
 

The annual iHeartRadio Music Festival kicked off on Friday at T-Mobile Arena, drawing thousands of music fans. Performances on the first day included Tate McRae, Maroon 5, Diplo, Jelly Roll, Justice, LL Cool J, Bryan Adams, Bailey Zimmerman, Bigxthaplug and Sammy Hagar.

Saturday’s lineup includes Ed Sheeran, Glorilla, Mariah Carey, The Offspring, John Fogerty and Time McGraw.

Scroll through the gallery to see our photo coverage from Friday’s festivities.

Photography by Madeline Carter and Liv Paggiarino.

