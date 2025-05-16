Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at th ...
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How to livestream this weekend’s Electric Daisy Carnival

It’s your ticket to EDC without a ticket to EDC. Fuzzy boots and glow sticks completely optional.

Dance music fans without passes to this weekend’s dusk-till-dawn extravaganza at Las Vegas Motor Speedway can livestream the performances from five of the festival’s most popular stages: Basspod, Circuit Grounds, Cosmic Meadow, Kinetic Field and Neon Garden.

The free stream will start at 6:45 p.m. Pacific time Friday through Sunday on Electric Daisy Carnival organizer Insomniac’s website.

