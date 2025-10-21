Attendees enjoy listening to Turnstile as they perform during the Sick New World festival at th ...
Attendees enjoy listening to Turnstile as they perform during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee, right, performs with the band during the Sick New World festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Danny Elfman performs during the Sick New World music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Music

Heavy music festival returning to Las Vegas after 2025 hiatus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2025 - 10:14 am
 
Updated October 21, 2025 - 10:25 am

Ready to get heavy again?

After pulling the plug on this year’s fest, Sick New World is returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 25.

Once again, System of a Down will headline, joined by Korn, who performed in 2023.

Joining them will be Bring Me the Horizon, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, Danny Elfman, Knocked Loose, Ministry, AFI, Cypress Hill, Acid Bath and dozens more.

The heavy music fest was scheduled to the play the Festival Grounds this past April with Metallica and Linkin Park topping the bill, but was canceled, reportedly due to sluggish ticket sales.

Next year’s fest leans back into the original headliners.

In a new twist, Sick New World will hit the road for a second event at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on

Oct. 24, 2026.

Fans can sign up now at sicknewworldfest.com/vegas for the official newsletter and SMS list to receive an access code for the presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. A same-day public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.

