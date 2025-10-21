Heavy music festival returning to Las Vegas after 2025 hiatus

System of a Down will headline, joined by Korn, Bring Me the Horizon, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, Danny Elfman and dozens more.

Ready to get heavy again?

After pulling the plug on this year’s fest, Sick New World is returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 25.

Once again, System of a Down will headline, joined by Korn, who performed in 2023.

Joining them will be Bring Me the Horizon, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, Danny Elfman, Knocked Loose, Ministry, AFI, Cypress Hill, Acid Bath and dozens more.

The heavy music fest was scheduled to the play the Festival Grounds this past April with Metallica and Linkin Park topping the bill, but was canceled, reportedly due to sluggish ticket sales.

Next year’s fest leans back into the original headliners.

In a new twist, Sick New World will hit the road for a second event at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on

Oct. 24, 2026.

Fans can sign up now at sicknewworldfest.com/vegas for the official newsletter and SMS list to receive an access code for the presale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. A same-day public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets.

