Fans want answers after Kelsea Ballerini cancels Las Vegas show

After Kelsea Ballerini abruptly canceled her upcoming Las Vegas concert without explaining why, fans were left wanting answers — and worrying about what might have happened to the country star.

After Kelsea Ballerini abruptly canceled her upcoming Las Vegas concert without explaining why, fans were left wanting answers—and worrying about what might have happened to the country star.

As Country Now reported, the “Peter Pan” songstress was scheduled to bring her tour, Kelsea Ballerini LIVE, to the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on March 28. But over the past day, multiple TikTok users have expressed their disappointment after getting an email from the venue announcing the show’s cancelation.

�� SIGN UP for Parade’s Daily newsletter to get the latest pop culture news & celebrity interviews delivered right to your inbox ��

“This video is for Kelsea Ballerini and Kelsea Ballerini only,” one dismayed fan said in her video on the subject.

“Girl, please say sike right now. Please say sike. I’m supposed to see you in Vegas in two weeks. I don’t know if you know this, but you just dropped some bangers, first of all,” she continued, adding, “I have been daydreaming about this concert for I don’t know how long. I don’t know why it’s canceled…please reschedule it. I am stressed. It was the only thing I was looking forward to this year.”

Related: Kelsea Ballerini Recalls Dating Story That ‘Haunts Me Forever’

In the comments, fellow Ballerini fans shared their theories about why the show was canceled, along with their concerns.

“My fingers are crossed she’s ok. I was looking forward to this as my big bday trip,” one person wrote.

“I’m so devastated!! Rental car, hotel, everything is paid for…I was planning on traveling 700 miles for the show. I hope she’s okay, and I would really appreciate some legit feedback/information,” a second ticket holder chimed in.

“I’ve seen that people have called the venue and been told that the promoter canceled. Which is usually due to low ticket sales. I can’t bring myself to tell my daughters,” somebody shared.

“Many called the venue and they said the promoter cancelled due to low ticket sales and Kelsea had the option to either pay to cover it or cancelled. Her and her team chose to cancel,” added someone else.

Ballerini fans were similarly let down last month when she cut one show short and rescheduled two others due to illness. In those cases, however, Ballerini explained the situation on social media.

The next scheduled date on the tour is at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on March 13.

Next: Kelsea Ballerini Abruptly Postpones Concerts for Health Reasons