Electric Daisy Carnival reveals lineup for 2026 festival

Underworld, The Prodigy, Tiesto and more will help celebrate the dance music festival’s 30th anniversary.

Electric Daisy Carnival turns 30 this spring, and it’ll celebrate the year it was born by getting “Born Slippy.”

Prepare for a little nostalgia to go with a whole lot of beats, bodies and pyro when EDC returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 15 to 17, as the fest will feature a pair of mid-’90s electronica favorites in Underworld, who dropped their signature, aforementioned hit in 1996, and The Prodigy, both surprise twists for EDC.

A bit more predictably, a who’s who of superstar DJ-producers will return to the lineup, including Steve Aoki, Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, Subtronics, Kaskade, John Summit, Fisher, Martin Garrix, Charlotte De Witte and, of course, Tiesto, who’s performed at every Las Vegas EDC since the festival relocated here in 2011.

Other highlights include sunrise sets from Above & Beyond, Armin Vaan Buuren and Aeon: Mode, a throwback set from Adventure Club, a seismic dubstep throwdown featuring Doctor B2B Flux Pavilion B2B Funtcase and a whole lot more.

Start hydrating now…

