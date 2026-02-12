Andrea Plascencia of Corona, Calif., and Sergio Grajeda of Avenal, Calif., watch and record a v ...
Andrea Plascencia of Corona, Calif., and Sergio Grajeda of Avenal, Calif., watch and record a video of the fireworks display at Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Monday, June 23, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ginger Watson performs during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Moto ...
Ginger Watson performs during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tiesto performs at the Kinetic Field stage at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Moto ...
Tiesto performs at the Kinetic Field stage at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Sunday, June 22, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lights shine from the Kinetic Field stage during the final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival ...
Lights shine from the Kinetic Field stage during the final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday, May 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Music

Electric Daisy Carnival reveals lineup for 2026 festival

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2026 - 9:20 am
 
Updated February 12, 2026 - 9:27 am

Electric Daisy Carnival turns 30 this spring, and it’ll celebrate the year it was born by getting “Born Slippy.”

Prepare for a little nostalgia to go with a whole lot of beats, bodies and pyro when EDC returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 15 to 17, as the fest will feature a pair of mid-’90s electronica favorites in Underworld, who dropped their signature, aforementioned hit in 1996, and The Prodigy, both surprise twists for EDC.

A bit more predictably, a who’s who of superstar DJ-producers will return to the lineup, including Steve Aoki, Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, Subtronics, Kaskade, John Summit, Fisher, Martin Garrix, Charlotte De Witte and, of course, Tiesto, who’s performed at every Las Vegas EDC since the festival relocated here in 2011.

Other highlights include sunrise sets from Above & Beyond, Armin Vaan Buuren and Aeon: Mode, a throwback set from Adventure Club, a seismic dubstep throwdown featuring Doctor B2B Flux Pavilion B2B Funtcase and a whole lot more.

Start hydrating now…

