Festival attendees watch as fireworks go off during the third night of the Electric Daisy Carni ...
Festival attendees watch as fireworks go off during the third night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on in the early hours of Monday, May 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Crowds gather to watch a DJ set at Kinetic Field on the third and final night of the Electric D ...
Crowds gather to watch a DJ set at Kinetic Field on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costumed performers pose for a photograph on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Ca ...
Costumed performers pose for a photograph on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival grounds are seen on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the La ...
Festival grounds are seen on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at th ...
Festival attendees dance to a DJ set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Music

EDC kicks off three days of dusk-till-dawn revelry

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2025
 
Updated May 17, 2025 - 7:09 am

It’s time to forget about time once again.

Electric Daisy Carnival kicked off Friday night, which means the next three days will merge into a blissed out blur of dusk till dawn revelry as the biggest electronic dance music in the country engulfs Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With over 250 acts on an EDC-record 16 stages — including the new afro house-themed Ubuntu stage — this year’s fest is the biggest yet, expected to draw over 520,000 fans this weekend.

Tonight’s lineup boasts a bevy of big names including Tiesto, performing at the CircuitGrounds before returning to the KineticField on Sunday, Alesso, Dom Dolla, Gorgon City, RL Grime, Yellow Claw and scads more.

