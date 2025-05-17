EDC kicks off three days of dusk-till-dawn revelry

The biggest electronic dance music festival in the country has started, and we are there.

It’s time to forget about time once again.

Electric Daisy Carnival kicked off Friday night, which means the next three days will merge into a blissed out blur of dusk till dawn revelry as the biggest electronic dance music in the country engulfs Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

With over 250 acts on an EDC-record 16 stages — including the new afro house-themed Ubuntu stage — this year’s fest is the biggest yet, expected to draw over 520,000 fans this weekend.

Tonight’s lineup boasts a bevy of big names including Tiesto, performing at the CircuitGrounds before returning to the KineticField on Sunday, Alesso, Dom Dolla, Gorgon City, RL Grime, Yellow Claw and scads more.

