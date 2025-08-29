Don’t sleep on this free Las Vegas lounge

The Orleans has been playing it coy with a fabulous live music venue. You might not hear much about Bourbon Street Lounge, but it’s quite the slammin’ live music hang.

You might not hear much about Bourbon Street Lounge, but it’s quite the slammin’ live music hang. Just off the casino floor, the club jumps Friday night with Wonderboogie. Polyester (especially Angel Flights slacks) is optional but encouraged in this music-comedy showcase. The Afros might be fake, but the zeal is real.

Saturday, it’s Rhythm Nation, the six-member rolling dance party. Frontman Steve Owens and vocal acrobat William Jordan drive the four-man backing band. Everything is performed live, with the band sampling Usher, Ne-Yo, CeeLo Green, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Earth, Wind and Fire, Santana and Whitney Houston, among many other superstars.

Lounge vets In-A-Fect play Sept. 5 and 6, with classic and current R&B, Top 40, Motown, a splash of yacht rock in the arsenal. Larry White has turned this outfit into a busy Vegas act.

Fun and energy rule these nights. No cover. And an Instagrammable photo op at the alligator statue at the main entrance.

