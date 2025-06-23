Dolly Parton announces series of shows on Las Vegas Strip

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton has announced she will perform a limited engagement on the Las Vegas Strip.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton has announced she will perform a limited engagement on the Las Vegas Strip.

Dolly: Live in Las Vegas will include six performances running from December 4-13, during National Finals Rodeo, according to a news release.

“Dolly: Live In Las Vegas is a hit-driven concert event bringing global superstar Dolly Parton back to Vegas for her first extended run in 32 years,” promoter Live Nation said.

The show will “weave together seven decades of classic hits and fan favorites including ‘9 to 5,’ ‘Jolene,’ ‘I Will Always Love You,’ ‘Coat Of Many Colors,’ and many more.”

Tickets for the following six shows go on sale starting Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m.:

December 2025: 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, 13.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!” Dolly Parton said in the release.