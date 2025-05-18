Despite high winds, EDC keeps the party going into night 2 — PHOTOS

People cheer as Brutalismus 3000 performs at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the second night of ...
People cheer as Brutalismus 3000 performs at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People dance as Brutalismus 3000 performs at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fireworks go off during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Victoria Vassiliki Daldas of Brutalismus 3000 performs at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People listen as Brutalismus 3000 performs at the Cosmic Meadow stage during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An attendee pauses to watch fireworks as others pass by during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Horsegiirl performs at the Bionic Jungle stage during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Costumed performers dance during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kaskade performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Costumed performers walk by during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Costumed performers dance during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Newlyweds Miguel Sanchez, left, and Banely Legarda, both of Las Cruces, N.M., walk down the aisle while being cheered on by clowns during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Vanessa Burgundy performs during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Clowns watch a wedding ceremony during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ginger Watson performs during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An attendee passes by with a construction cone as a totem during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
An attendee dances to music at the Ubuntu stage during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raquel Reed performs during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Newlyweds Miguel Sanchez, left, and Banely Legarda, of Las Cruces, N.M., walk down the aisle during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Costumed performs pass by during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fireworks go off as festivalgoers ride a ferris wheel during the second night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Despite high winds, EDC keeps the party going into night 2 — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2025 - 10:45 am
 
Updated May 18, 2025 - 11:10 am

Strong winds closed multiple stages at the Electric Daisy Carnival Saturday night, including the QuantumValley and BionicJungle stage where Rezz, Isoknock and Charlotte de Witte were scheduled to perform.

Southwest winds in the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas were ranging from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of more than 40 mph.

Despite the weather, the rest of the festival proceeded as scheduled with performances from Kaskade, Victoria Vassiliki Daldas of Brutalismus 3000, Boys Noize, Gasaffelstein and more.

Here are photos of the night’s festivities.

