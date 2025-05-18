Despite high winds, EDC keeps the party going into night 2 — PHOTOS
Despite the weather, the Electric Daisy Carnival proceeded as scheduled with performances from Kaskade, Boys Noize, Gasaffelstein and more.
Updated May 18, 2025 - 11:10 am
Strong winds closed multiple stages at the Electric Daisy Carnival Saturday night, including the QuantumValley and BionicJungle stage where Rezz, Isoknock and Charlotte de Witte were scheduled to perform.
Southwest winds in the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas were ranging from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of more than 40 mph.
Despite the weather, the rest of the festival proceeded as scheduled with performances from Kaskade, Victoria Vassiliki Daldas of Brutalismus 3000, Boys Noize, Gasaffelstein and more.
Here are photos of the night’s festivities.