Concerts to check out in Las Vegas this month

Neon’s concert calendar is loaded, to say the least. Check out the listings to see if your favorite artist is coming to town, or look up a venue you love to discover something new. These are neon’s concert listings through mid-September.

august

AUG. 1

El Flaco & Julio Preciado, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Good Vibrations, South Point (through Aug. 3)

Kevin Kaarl, The Cosmopolitan

Keyshia Cole, T-Mobile Arena

Lenny Kravitz, Park MGM (through Aug. 9)

Teddy Swims, Planet Hollywood

AUG. 2

Darayes de la Sierra, Mandalay Bay

Kathleen Madigan, The Venetian

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Palms

Paul Reiser, Green Valley Ranch Resort

Russ, MGM Grand

“Spice Wannabe,” Silverton

AUG. 3

Jessie Reyez, Mandalay Bay

AUG. 5

Bashfortheworld, Mandalay Bay

AUG. 8

Boyz II Men, The Cosmopolitan (through Aug. 16)

Forjoury, South Point (through Aug. 10)

George Lopez, MGM Grand (also Aug. 9)

AUG. 9

Alabama Shakes, Fontainebleau

Ben Folds, Wynn Las Vegas

Brian Regan, The Venetian

Cassadee Pope, Sunset Station

Counting Crows, Planet Hollywood

“Danny Go! Live,” Lee’s Family Forum

“Decisions, Decisions” Podcast, Mandalay Bay

Ghost, MGM Grand

Keshi, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Maoli, T-Mobile Arena

Morris Day and the Time, After 7, Westgate

AUG. 10

Dwight Yoakam, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

AUG. 12

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” The Smith Center

(through Aug. 17)

AUG. 14

Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, Red Rock Resort

Sublime, Park MGM (through Aug. 16)

AUG. 15

Alicia Villarreal, Mandalay Bay

Najee, Aliante Casino (also Aug. 16)

Peabo Bryson, Boulder Station

Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes, Palms

Leanne Morgan, Wynn Las Vegas (also Aug. 16)

AUG. 16

Tower of Power, Westgate

AUG. 20

“Australian Pink Floyd Show,” Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

AUG. 21

Fourever Fab, South Point (through Aug. 24)

Las Vegas Songwriters Festival, Mandalay Bay (through Aug. 24)

AUG. 22

Bruno Mars, Park MGM (through Sept. 6)

Charlie Wilson, Palms

Greg Adams & East Bay Soul, The Smith Center

Lewis Black, The Venetian

Men I Trust, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Durango

Suicideboys, T-Mobile Arena

Upchurch & the Dixielanders, Lee’s Family Forum

AUG. 23

Bruce Dickinson, Mandalay Bay

Burton Cummings, Palms

Eden Munoz, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Journey USA, Aliante Casino

Mark Normand, The Venetian

Pablo Cruise, Santa Fe Station

Pat McGann, Westgate

Ron White, The Cosmopolitan

Tim Heidecker, Brooklyn Bowl

Toto, Christopher Cross, Fontainebleau

AUG. 24

Jesus “Agauje” Ramos Presents the Buena Vista Orchestra, Wynn Las Vegas

AUG. 27

Modest Mouse, Brooklyn Bowl

AUG. 28

Can’t Get Next to You, South Point (through Aug. 31)

AUG. 29

Clipse with Earthgang, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Engelbert Humperdinck, The Orleans (also Aug. 30)

Pantera, T-Mobile Arena

Thee Sinseers & the Altons, Brooklyn Bowl

AUG. 30

Big Time Rush, Planet Hollywood

Chelsea Handler, The Cosmopolitan

10CC, Westgate

AUG. 31

G-Dragon, T-Mobile Arena

Hairball, Cannery

John Crist, Wynn Las Vegas

september

SEPT. 2

Whirr & Nothing, Mandalay Bay

SEPT. 3

Bright Eyes, Mandalay Bay

SEPT. 4

Big Blues Bender, Westgate (through Sept. 7)

Hiatus Kaiyote, Brooklyn Bowl

SEPT. 5

Darius Rucker, Palms

David Spade and Nikki Glaser, The Venetian (also Sept. 6)

Eagles, Sphere (through Sept. 13)

Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, South Point (through Sept. 7)

Jerry Seinfeld, Caesars Palace (also Sept. 6)

Ottmar Liebert, Luna Negra, Boulder Station

Pointer Sisters, The Orleans (also Sept.6)

Rob Thomas, Fontainebleau

Stan Society, Brooklyn Bowl

Straight No Chaser, The Smith Center

SEPT. 6

David Lee Roth, Fontainebleau

Jon Batiste, Wynn Las Vegas (also Sept. 7)

Maria Jose, Mandalay Bay

SEPT. 9

Santigold, Mandalay Bay

SEPT. 10

Astropical, Brooklyn Bowl

Janet Jackson, Resorts World (through Sept. 20)

SEPT. 11

Tribal Seeds & the Movement, Brooklyn Bowl

SEPT. 12

Alfred Robles, The Venetian

Banda MS, Mandalay Bay

Carin Leon, MGM Grand

Duelo, Planet Hollywood

Felipe Esparza, MGM Grand (also Sept. 13)

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, The Cosmopolitan (also Sept. 13)

Matute, The Venetian (also Sept. 13)

Motley Crue, Park MGM (through Oct. 3)

Pitbull, Fontainebleau (also Sept. 13)

Raphael Saadiq, Palms

Ricky Martin, Caesars Palace (also Sept. 13)

The Struts, Durango

“Totally ’80s Symphonic,” The Smith Center