Concerts to check out in Las Vegas this month
Neon’s concert calendar is loaded, to say the least. Check out the listings to see if your favorite artist is coming to town, or look up a venue you love to discover something new. These are neon’s concert listings through mid-September.
august
AUG. 1
El Flaco & Julio Preciado, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Good Vibrations, South Point (through Aug. 3)
Kevin Kaarl, The Cosmopolitan
Keyshia Cole, T-Mobile Arena
Lenny Kravitz, Park MGM (through Aug. 9)
Teddy Swims, Planet Hollywood
AUG. 2
Darayes de la Sierra, Mandalay Bay
Kathleen Madigan, The Venetian
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Palms
Paul Reiser, Green Valley Ranch Resort
Russ, MGM Grand
“Spice Wannabe,” Silverton
AUG. 3
Jessie Reyez, Mandalay Bay
AUG. 5
Bashfortheworld, Mandalay Bay
AUG. 8
Boyz II Men, The Cosmopolitan (through Aug. 16)
Forjoury, South Point (through Aug. 10)
George Lopez, MGM Grand (also Aug. 9)
AUG. 9
Alabama Shakes, Fontainebleau
Ben Folds, Wynn Las Vegas
Brian Regan, The Venetian
Cassadee Pope, Sunset Station
Counting Crows, Planet Hollywood
“Danny Go! Live,” Lee’s Family Forum
“Decisions, Decisions” Podcast, Mandalay Bay
Ghost, MGM Grand
Keshi, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Maoli, T-Mobile Arena
Morris Day and the Time, After 7, Westgate
AUG. 10
Dwight Yoakam, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
AUG. 12
“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” The Smith Center
(through Aug. 17)
AUG. 14
Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms, Red Rock Resort
Sublime, Park MGM (through Aug. 16)
AUG. 15
Alicia Villarreal, Mandalay Bay
Najee, Aliante Casino (also Aug. 16)
Peabo Bryson, Boulder Station
Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes, Palms
Leanne Morgan, Wynn Las Vegas (also Aug. 16)
AUG. 16
Tower of Power, Westgate
AUG. 20
“Australian Pink Floyd Show,” Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
AUG. 21
Fourever Fab, South Point (through Aug. 24)
Las Vegas Songwriters Festival, Mandalay Bay (through Aug. 24)
AUG. 22
Bruno Mars, Park MGM (through Sept. 6)
Charlie Wilson, Palms
Greg Adams & East Bay Soul, The Smith Center
Lewis Black, The Venetian
Men I Trust, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Michael Franti & Spearhead, Durango
Suicideboys, T-Mobile Arena
Upchurch & the Dixielanders, Lee’s Family Forum
AUG. 23
Bruce Dickinson, Mandalay Bay
Burton Cummings, Palms
Eden Munoz, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Journey USA, Aliante Casino
Mark Normand, The Venetian
Pablo Cruise, Santa Fe Station
Pat McGann, Westgate
Ron White, The Cosmopolitan
Tim Heidecker, Brooklyn Bowl
Toto, Christopher Cross, Fontainebleau
AUG. 24
Jesus “Agauje” Ramos Presents the Buena Vista Orchestra, Wynn Las Vegas
AUG. 27
Modest Mouse, Brooklyn Bowl
AUG. 28
Can’t Get Next to You, South Point (through Aug. 31)
AUG. 29
Clipse with Earthgang, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Engelbert Humperdinck, The Orleans (also Aug. 30)
Pantera, T-Mobile Arena
Thee Sinseers & the Altons, Brooklyn Bowl
AUG. 30
Big Time Rush, Planet Hollywood
Chelsea Handler, The Cosmopolitan
10CC, Westgate
AUG. 31
G-Dragon, T-Mobile Arena
Hairball, Cannery
John Crist, Wynn Las Vegas
september
SEPT. 2
Whirr & Nothing, Mandalay Bay
SEPT. 3
Bright Eyes, Mandalay Bay
SEPT. 4
Big Blues Bender, Westgate (through Sept. 7)
Hiatus Kaiyote, Brooklyn Bowl
SEPT. 5
Darius Rucker, Palms
David Spade and Nikki Glaser, The Venetian (also Sept. 6)
Eagles, Sphere (through Sept. 13)
Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone, South Point (through Sept. 7)
Jerry Seinfeld, Caesars Palace (also Sept. 6)
Ottmar Liebert, Luna Negra, Boulder Station
Pointer Sisters, The Orleans (also Sept.6)
Rob Thomas, Fontainebleau
Stan Society, Brooklyn Bowl
Straight No Chaser, The Smith Center
SEPT. 6
David Lee Roth, Fontainebleau
Jon Batiste, Wynn Las Vegas (also Sept. 7)
Maria Jose, Mandalay Bay
SEPT. 9
Santigold, Mandalay Bay
SEPT. 10
Astropical, Brooklyn Bowl
Janet Jackson, Resorts World (through Sept. 20)
SEPT. 11
Tribal Seeds & the Movement, Brooklyn Bowl
SEPT. 12
Alfred Robles, The Venetian
Banda MS, Mandalay Bay
Carin Leon, MGM Grand
Duelo, Planet Hollywood
Felipe Esparza, MGM Grand (also Sept. 13)
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, The Cosmopolitan (also Sept. 13)
Matute, The Venetian (also Sept. 13)
Motley Crue, Park MGM (through Oct. 3)
Pitbull, Fontainebleau (also Sept. 13)
Raphael Saadiq, Palms
Ricky Martin, Caesars Palace (also Sept. 13)
The Struts, Durango
“Totally ’80s Symphonic,” The Smith Center