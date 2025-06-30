Celebrate 7-0-2 Day with discounted tickets to Las Vegas concerts

Brooklyn Bowl and the House of Blues in Las Vegas are offering ticket specials to select shows.

How does one properly celebrate 7-0-2 Day this Wednesday?

Well, how about taking a trio of friends to see a Danish psychobilly troupe whose frontman plays a bass shaped like a coffin?

Or perhaps you’d prefer some late-’90s nü metal nostalgia, Latin music favorites or old school hip-hop?

Whatever the case may be, an upcoming one-day concert ticket promotion will make it much more affordable.

How it works: In honor of 7-0-2 Day, the House of Blues and Brooklyn Bowl are offering four general admission tickets to select shows for $70.20.

The promotion runs from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. For more details, visit houseofblues.com/lasvegas or brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

The sbows included in the 7-0-2 Day special:

House of Blues

July 18 – Nekromantix

July 26 – Eslabon Armado

July 31 – Powerman 5000

Aug. 5 – Bashfortheworld

Aug. 15 – Alicia Villarreal

Sept. 6 – Maria Jose

Sept. 9 – Santigold

Brooklyn Bowl

July 20 – Start Making Sense: A Tribute to Talking Heads

July 25 – DJ Quik

Aug. 23 – Tim Heidecker

Aug. 29 – The Sinseers & Altons

Sept. 4 – Hiatus Kaiyote

Sept. 10 – Astropical

Sept. 11 – Tribal Seeds

Oct. 11 – Durand Jones & The Indications

Nov. 16 – Lil Darkie

