Celebrate 7-0-2 Day with discounted tickets to Las Vegas concerts
Brooklyn Bowl and the House of Blues in Las Vegas are offering ticket specials to select shows.
How does one properly celebrate 7-0-2 Day this Wednesday?
Well, how about taking a trio of friends to see a Danish psychobilly troupe whose frontman plays a bass shaped like a coffin?
Or perhaps you’d prefer some late-’90s nü metal nostalgia, Latin music favorites or old school hip-hop?
Whatever the case may be, an upcoming one-day concert ticket promotion will make it much more affordable.
How it works: In honor of 7-0-2 Day, the House of Blues and Brooklyn Bowl are offering four general admission tickets to select shows for $70.20.
The promotion runs from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. For more details, visit houseofblues.com/lasvegas or brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas
The sbows included in the 7-0-2 Day special:
House of Blues
July 18 – Nekromantix
July 26 – Eslabon Armado
July 31 – Powerman 5000
Aug. 5 – Bashfortheworld
Aug. 15 – Alicia Villarreal
Sept. 6 – Maria Jose
Sept. 9 – Santigold
Brooklyn Bowl
July 20 – Start Making Sense: A Tribute to Talking Heads
July 25 – DJ Quik
Aug. 23 – Tim Heidecker
Aug. 29 – The Sinseers & Altons
Sept. 4 – Hiatus Kaiyote
Sept. 10 – Astropical
Sept. 11 – Tribal Seeds
Oct. 11 – Durand Jones & The Indications
Nov. 16 – Lil Darkie
