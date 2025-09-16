Cardi B announces show on Las Vegas Strip

Cardi B announced Tuesday that she’ll hit the road for her first tour in six years — and she’s making a stop in Las Vegas.

According to Live Nation, the “Little Miss Drama Tour” will include over 30 dates, with a show in Las Vegas set for Friday, February 13, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena.

“Little Miss Drama Tour marks Cardi B’s first full headline arena run and the biggest tour of her career to date,” Live Nation said.

The general on sale will start Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.