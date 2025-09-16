Cardi B appears at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025. (Photo by Jord ...
Cardi B appears at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Music

Cardi B announces show on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2025 - 7:13 am
 

Cardi B announced Tuesday that she’ll hit the road for her first tour in six years — and she’s making a stop in Las Vegas.

According to Live Nation, the “Little Miss Drama Tour” will include over 30 dates, with a show in Las Vegas set for Friday, February 13, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena.

“Little Miss Drama Tour marks Cardi B’s first full headline arena run and the biggest tour of her career to date,” Live Nation said.

The general on sale will start Thursday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

