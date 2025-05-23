Billy Joel reveals major health diagnosis after canceling entire tour

According to the statement released on the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s Instagram page, his condition “has been exacerbated by recent concert performances.”

Billy Joel is cancelling all of his scheduled concert performances as the result of his recent health diagnosis.

On Friday, Joel’s team announced in a social media statement that the legendary musician was recently diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition that can cause problems with “hearing, vision and balance.” As a result, Joel will not be performing the rest of his tour as scheduled.

According to the statement released on Joel’s Instagram page, his condition “has been exacerbated by recent concert performances.”

The “Piano Man” singer, 76, was previously forced to postpone several of his shows for medical reasons, an announcement he made just one month after suffering an on-stage fall at one of his concerts in February.

By March, Joel had pushed back the tour dates until the summer, though the tour has now been canceled altogether.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” read the announcement on Friday. “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

In a statement from Joel, the “Uptown Girl” singer said, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Those who purchased tickets for Joel’s now-cancelled shows won’t need to take action in order to receive a refund, as tickets will automatically be refunded back to the original payment used for the purchase, according to the announcement.

