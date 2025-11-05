Amplified: 10 under-the-radar concerts not to miss this month in Las Vegas

Vegas Amplified is a monthly feature highlighting must-see concerts in smaller local venues.

Does the song qualify as a banger, yay or nay? Let’s review the criteria, real quick.

“How many beats per minute? How many drops? How dope were the drops? Were any acoustic instruments used? If so, it is not a banger,” our narrator informs us on “Is It a Banger?” the viral hit from Aussie EDM DJ-producer Odd Mob (aka Harry Hope).

The perils of selecting the wrong track can be serious.

“I once accidentally downloaded a Lumineers song,” the tune continues. “I had to throw away my whole computer just to be safe.”

While that cheeky dance floor staple from 2014 first got Odd Mob on the radar, he’s since built a name for himself with hits like “Left to Right,” “XTC” and, most recently, his sweat-slicked club remix of Sean Paul’s “Get Busy.”

Now, Odd Mob returns to Vegas for a set of intensely high-energy house when he plays the A-Lot at Area15 on Sunday.

Get ready to call in “sick” Monday morning …

Other under-the-radar shows of note for November:

Two Sisterzz

Friday, The Wall at Area15, 3215 Rancho Drive

There’s always dancing in Bollywood, right? It makes sense, then, that Bollywood would come to an actual dance floor at some point. Enter Two Sisterzz, Philly-born siblings who fuse Hindi film culture with seismic EDM.

Acid Mothers Temple

Saturday, Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St.

“What Planet Are We On?” these prolific Japanese psych-rock mind-expanders wondered in the title of one of their umpteen albums. But here’s a more fitting question, if you’re attending their show: Do you prefer your cerebellum mashed or pureed?

Nox Novacula

Sunday, The Griffin, 511 Fremont St.

Because it can be frowned upon to boogie down at the cemetery, Seattle goth rockers Nox Novacula engage in the musical equivalent of as much with a dark, danceable repertoire driven by guitars that ring like funeral bells, stabbing bass lines and a singer, Charlotte Blythe, who sounds like the child of Siouxsie Sioux and Glenn Danzig. Here, the end of days double as the start of the party.

Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship

Nov. 14, Double Down Saloon, 4640 Paradise Road

He’s awesome, you’re awesome, we’re awesome — so let’s all get down to the Double Down and celebrate our mutual radness together with this one-man electro smile factory and his inflatable horse Cathy as they kick out the Day-Glo earworms about the joys of truck nuts, Reba McEntire and eating ice cream every day.

Hippie Death Cult

Nov. 14, The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway

“She serves to take you under / She will make you stronger … she will bring you to your knees!” Hippie Death Cult singer/bassist Laura Phillips observes of some unnamed protagonist with an exclamatory bellow on her band’s latest record “Helichrysum.” But Phillips could just as well be speaking of herself, such is the equally invigorating and domineering pull of the Portland band’s enveloping psychedelia, the trio dropping breadcrumbs of melody to help you navigate one maze of riffs after the next.

Sanguisugabogg

Nov. 15, Fremont Country Club, 601 Fremont St.

Imagine a really, really drunk sasquatch arguing with even more intoxicated sasquatch at the end of the bar. Then, they get into a fight and throw each other through a couple of tables and break all the furniture in the place. Now add guitars, and that’s exactly what Sanguisugabogg sounds like. See the fast-ascending Columbus, Ohio, death metal crew with Despised Icon, Defeated Sanity, Upon Stone and Corpse Pile in this month’s heaviest show.

New Constellations

Nov. 21, The Wall at Area15, 3215 Rancho Drive

The song is titled “Sun Chasing the Rain,” and it could double as the mission statement for this coed synth-pop duo, who seem born to counter the frequently overcast skies of their native Pacific Northwest with buoyant melodies, playful funk undercurrents and dreamy melodies capable of warding off even the most stubborn of clouds.

Strawberry Girls

Nov. 21, Grey Witch, 722 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Who needs a singer whining about something as tiresome and inconsequential as his or her feelings/emotions/thoughts, etc., when you can just let the guitar, bass and drums do all the talking? Certainly not the Strawberry Girls, whose stirring, anthemic instrumental math rock may lack words, but not feeling.

Gravedgr

Nov. 26, Substance, 450 Fremont St.

Masked DJ-producer Gravedgr actually worked in a cemetery digging graves with his father when he was younger. Now, it’s polite sensibilities he’s shoveling dirt on with his assaultive hardstyle. We saw him lay waste to the Wastelands stage at Electric Daisy Carnival in 2024. Kinda scary to think about what he’ll do indoors in a confined space.

