Alien-themed music festival announced for Las Vegas

The planned three-day musical festival will include a “multiverse” featuring original characters built via holograms, digital animation and augmented reality.

The last time someone tried to stage an alien-themed music festival in Southern Nevada, it didn’t go so well.

But Alienstock may have crawled so The Mega Extraterrestrial Fest V could run.

According to Billboard, the planned three-day festival is being billed as “the first extraterrestrial global brand.”

The concept for the festival’s “multiverse,” which will include original characters built via holograms, digital animation and augmented reality, was created by Lucas Piña, the former leader of Spanish Broadcasting Systems’ events division.

Piña has assembled a team of partners with deep ties to Las Vegas, led by MGM Resorts International.

Jere Harris, who produced the groundbreaking “EFX” show at the MGM Grand and founded Scenic Technologies, which developed the motion control system used in the Rio’s “Masquerade Show in the Sky,” has been named general producer for the festival. Harris, according to Billboard, brought on James Lehner, who helped develop “Star Trek: The Experience” at what was then known as the Las Vegas Hilton.

“It is a genre of cosmic fantasy that integrates philosophy, spirituality, science and technology,” the publication quoted Piña as saying about his new endeavor. “Through these four narratives, we seek to find the right information for a simpler understanding, from a non-violent perspective, developing a new community that will be identified as the SER-SER generation.”

The Mega Extraterrestrial Fest V is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in 2027.

