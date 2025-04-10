A guide to 8 music festivals in Las Vegas this spring

Punk, bluegrass, EDM, reggae, country — there’s a little something for just about everyone. Here’s the skinny on this fat roster of fests.

Banjos and mosh pits, cowboy boots and fuzzy boots — oh, and did we mention the three-story-high, flame-spewing sculptures? Yes, Las Vegas festival season is upon us once again.

For the next two months, there’s a fest — or three — taking place nearly every weekend.

Punk, bluegrass, EDM, reggae, country — there’s a little something for just about everyone.

Here’s the skinny on this fat roster of fests:

Boots in the Park

Event Center at Desert Breeze Park, April 11-12

The lowdown: What’ll be bigger, the crowd or the belt buckles at this brand spanking new country music fest? Tough one, there. Here’s something we can say definitively: Boots in the Park is sure to get your spurs a-jinglin’ and a-janglin’ with a stacked lineup of a dozen acts. You want more?! A glutton for good times, aren’t we? Well, there will also be line dancing, food, craft beer and art installations.

Anticipated highlights: A trip down “Memory Lane” with Old Dominion; country pop hit-maker Jordan Davis; the return of The Band Perry; Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard; the up-and-coming Presley Tennant.

Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival

Centennial Hills Amphitheater, April 12

The lowdown: Sure, you could round up the whole family and take everyone to the movies this weekend. Thing is, with the cost of tickets, popcorn and that 85-ounce soft drink, you’ll no longer be able to afford your rent. Dilemma! Here’s the solution: Hit the Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival instead, where there are great tunes, eats and drinks, an artisan marketplace and children’s art activities and pop-up recreation games. Best of all, it’s free!

Anticipated highlights: A fantastic pair of hometown acts in Heidi & The Guinns and Paige and The Overtones; fiddle-fired folk duo Two Runner; ace banjo player Tray Wellington; well-traveled bluegrass favorites the Dan Tyminski Band.

Good Ol’ Days Music Festival

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, April 12

The lowdown: This new ’90s Hawaiian music fest promises to deliver a hefty dose of Polynesian music nostalgia that’ll hit like one prolonged flashback to the era of flip phones, tent-sized pants and “The Rachel” hairdos. Beanie babies are optional.

Anticipated highlights: A loaded lineup of Hawaiian music favorites, including Kapena, Ho’onua, Three Plus, Leahi, Ten Free, Norm, Penidean, Malino and more.

Reggae in the Desert

Clark County Amphitheater, April 19

The lowdown: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain,” the iconic Bob Marley once said. True to his words, Vegas’ longest-running roots reggae fest comes on like a natural mood enhancer. Bring a blanket for the lawn and don’t skimp on the fried plantains at the city’s biggest annual celebration of Caribbean music, culture, art and food.

Anticipated highlights: Jamaican reggae mainstay Luciano; Bob Marley’s grandson Skip Marley; “American Idol” vet Eli-Mac; long-running reggae fusion band Third World; reggae rockers Aurorawave.

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

The Orleans, April 24-27

The lowdown: Imagine an atomic bomb was dropped on Vegas. Boo! But, wait, instead of nuclear fallout, the city became engulfed in a mushroom cloud of pompadours, pinups, vintage rock ’n’ roll, hot rods and dudes dressed like extras from “The Outsiders.” Yay! Keep cheering, for that’s exactly what’s in store for our town when Vegas’ longest-running music fest returns for year 28. Pass the pomade, chief.

Anticipated highlights: The Chop Tops reuniting for the first time in 10 years only at VLV; powerhouse Irish singer Imelda May in an exclusive performance with her husband, Darrel Higham, and his band; Miss Wolff’s Jivers Ed jiving classes; Deke Dickerson’s Guitar Geek Show; the VLV Rhythm ’N’ Blues show.

Holo Holo

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, April 26-27

The lowdown: In Hawaiian, “holoholo” means going out for fun. And this fest lives up to its name with two days overflowing with good vibes soundtracked by island and reggae music supplied by over a dozen acts.

Anticipated highlights: Reggae rockers Common Kings; a taste of “Red Red Wine” with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell; the high-energy Typical Hawaiians & The Chief Ragga; British roots reggae stalwarts Steel Pulse; the soulful J Boog.

Electric Daisy Carnival

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, May 16-18

The lowdown: Ready for three days of electronic dance music delivered with the physicality of a deep-tissue massage — if performed by a masseuse with monkey wrenches for fingers? Of course you’re not — there’s really no way to be prepared for the synapse-frying spectacle that is Electric Daisy Carnival. Everything here is huge: the three-story high, flame-spewing sculptures, the stages the size of football fields, the crowd of over 520,000. And the magnitude is deliberate: Above all else, the whole point of EDC is to provide a big, loud, glowing conduit for adults to tap back into the childlike sense of wonder that defines adolescence. Better get that Red Bull blood transfusion now.

Anticipated highlights: A rare Alison Wonderland b2b Kaskade performance; a superstar pairing of Illenium b2b Slander; the debut of the Afro house Ubuntu stage in Nomadsland; Tiesto performing an “In Search of Sunrise” set; all-new designs for the circuitGROUNDS and neonGARDEN.

Punk Rock Bowling

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, May 24-26

The lowdown: “Don’t kill yourself this weekend.” Now, that’s some sage advice, delivered by Bad Cop/Bad Cop singer-guitarist Jennie Cotterill upon noting how much of the crowd was drinking beer in place of water in the late-afternoon heat on the opening day of Punk Rock Bowling 2024. Yeah, it’s that kind of vibe at this rager-to-end-all-ragers that spans 12 hours a day with myriad club shows starting right after the festival ends each night.

Anticipated highlights: Sharp-tongued Brits The Lambrini Girls bringing the snarl; SoCal scene lifers Social Distortion hitting PRB for the first time; British scene lifers Cock Sparrer playing the fest for the last time; punk ’n’ roll greats the New Bomb Turks headlining a club show; Peter Hook & the Light performing the best of Joy Division.