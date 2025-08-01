10 concerts not to miss this month in Las Vegas

Vegas Amplified is a new monthly feature highlighting must-see concerts in smaller local venues.

And now for a bit of Vegas heresy: Bigger isn’t always better.

There, we said it. Don’t burn us at the stake.

Sure, this a city posited on excess of all stripes, boasting an impressively larger-than-life live entertainment scene, from a loaded annual slate of Allegiant Stadium concerts to a robust festival circuit to myriad superstar band and DJ residencies.

But Vegas is also home to a thriving community of independent venues and acts that may operate on a smaller scale but deliver just as outsized thrills.

And that’s what this new monthly feature is all about: shining a light on some must-see shows in midsized and smaller rooms.

Sometimes, these gigs can fly under the radar — we’re here to change that.

Now let’s get started: Here are 10 shows not to miss in August.

The Dirty Hooks

Coed Vegas power trio The Dirty Hooks’ bluesy bombast has earned them tour dates with big names like Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and The Cult. Now it’s time for a headlining gig of their own as they celebrate the vinyl release of their long-awaited new album “Western Gothic,” their first full-length since 2018’s “Kiss the Devil and Run.”

8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show; swandivelv.com.

Fever 333

As a biracial kid cutting his teeth in the largely white punk and rock scenes, Jason Aalon Butler felt alienated at times. “I was a young boy looking for the man to be / But in this rock (expletive), ain’t nobody look like me,” the Fever 333 frontman acknowledges on the opening cut of his band’s latest album, “Darker White.” “So I made my own lane.” Fever 333 continues to barrel down said lane with righteous fury, the rap-rockers’ live gigs every bit as heated as their name suggests.

8 p.m. Aug. 9 at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $30; eventim.us.

Clan of Xymox

It’s the sound of a solar eclipse: Beginning in the early ’80s, the Netherlands’ Clan of Xymox helped pioneer the dark wave genre by merging disembodied vocals, oscillating synth lines and post-punk guitars into an equally danceable and depressive sound. Eighteen albums in, they’re making a rare Vegas appearance to counter the summer heat with their chilly repertoire.

7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Tickets are $30; eventim.us.

Mystery Skulls

To be a futuristic throwback sounds like a contradiction in terms, yet that’s how Mystery Skulls’ electro-R&B registers, invigorating old-school disco and soul influences with a modern EDM bent.

7 p.m. Aug. 10 at 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets are $30; eventim.us.

Sorry Papi Tour

Leave the dudes at home when the first all-girl rave hits town with an exclusively female lineup. According to Sorry Papi’s website, the tour is “designed for women to connect, celebrate & enjoy music in a safe & inclusive environment.” Be on the lookout for the pink photo booth.

10 p.m. Aug. 16 at Substance, 450 Fremont St., Suite 270. Tickets are $41; eventim.us.

WesGhost

Ski-mask-wearing musician WesGhost may keep his identity hidden, but his influences? Not so much. His often lovelorn, hip-hop and emo-indebted electro pop suggests that this self-professed “Dirtbag” (but only sometimes) possesses a piñata for a heart and a switchblade for a tongue.

7 p.m Aug. 19 at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $22; swandivelv.com.

Noizu

Noizu’s anthemic house is all about the big moments: arms-in-the-air synth lines, equally breathy and brassy female vocals, beats that hit like a cannonball to the gut. Adrenal glands will be tested during his two-night stand here.

10 p.m. Aug. 21-22 at Substance. Tickets are $35 each night or $64 for two-day pass; eventim.us.

Soul Invasion #19

Your dancing shoes will need to be resoled after this three-day marathon of all things funky. The stacked lineup ranges from R&B greats like The Elgins singer Yvonne Vernee Allen and Norman Carter & The Delfonics Experience to Jamaican reggae lifer Dennis Walks and L.A. all-star ska crew the Trojanites to oi! favorites The Templars and Ultra Sect.

8 p.m. Aug. 29-31 at the Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $40 on Aug. 29, $30 on Aug. 30 and $35 on Aug. 31; eventbrite.com.

Young Widows

“I hope I die with a smile,” Young Widows singer/guitarist Evan Patterson coyote-howls at the outset of the Kentucky trio’s latest record, “Power Sucker.” We’re not sure how likely that is, considering the anguished gargle he punctuates the sentiment with, but Young Widows continue to bring the noise regardless. Their bulldozing, hard-grooving post-hardcore remains as cathartic as it is crushing.

8 p.m. Aug. 30 at The Griffin, 511 Fremont St. Tickets are $17; dice.fm.

Summer of Ska

It’ll be trombones and trumpets for days — or daze, rather — when Summer of Ska unites 14 (!) horn-powered acts, including the Hub City Stompers, Matamoska, Rude Tone Bandits, Trinidad Suave, Sorry Sweetheart, Los Ataskados and more. Skank until your legs go numb.

3 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Grey Witch, 722 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; goodgirlfriendrecords.com.

