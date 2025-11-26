Austin Butler stars as Hank in Columbia Pictures "Caught Stealing." (Niko Tavernise)
Janel Tsai as Shu-Fen and Nina Ye as I-Jing in "Left-Handed Girl." (Left-Handed Girl Film Produ ...
Movies

Which movies come out in theaters this week?

The Associated Press
November 26, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Left-Handed Girl

Taiwanese filmmaker Shih-Ching Tsou, known for collaborating with and producing several Sean Baker films, including “Tangerine” and “The Florida Project,” makes her solo directorial debut with this tale of a single mother and her two daughters who return to Taipei to open a stand at a night market.

Friday on Netflix

Family Guy’s Holiday Movie

This new “Family Guy” special pokes fun at the commonly used holiday movie trope of a big city gal who ends up in a small town at Christmas and falls in love.

Friday on Hulu

Caught Stealing

When cat-sitting for his neighbor goes horribly wrong, a burned-out ex-ballplayer (Austin Butler) suddenly finds himself struggling to survive amid the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City in the latest from director Darren Aronofsky.

Saturday on Netflix

My Next Guest

The latest installment of David Letterman’s interview series features a backstage sit-down with Adam Sandler as they talk stand-up, famous roles and his beloved Stratocaster.

Monday on Netflix

