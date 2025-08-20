What’s playing in movie theaters this weekend?

Settlers run into roadblocks in the Galápagos Islands, a classic comedy sees theaters again and a black comedy focuses on a church led by Chris Evans.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Eden

Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl and Sydney Sweeney star as settlers looking for a new start in the Galápagos Islands in this survival tale, based on a true story, from director Ron Howard.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin: 20th Anniversary

While his co-workers (Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Romany Malco) are busy trying to help him have sex for the first time, socially awkward Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) falls for a single mother (Catherine Keener ).

Hell House LLC: Lineage

A woman is haunted by visions in this horror sequel.

Honey Don’t!

A small-town private investigator (Margaret Qualley) looks into a series of strange deaths tied to a church in this dark comedy co-starring Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans.

Relay

A world-class fixer (Riz Ahmed) sees his meticulous lifestyle turned upside down by a potential client (Lily James) seeking his protection.

Trust

A Hollywood starlet (Sophie Turner) heads to a remote cabin following a scandal, only to be stalked and tormented in this thriller.