What’s playing in movie theaters this weekend?
Settlers run into roadblocks in the Galápagos Islands, a classic comedy sees theaters again and a black comedy focuses on a church led by Chris Evans.
Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:
Eden
Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl and Sydney Sweeney star as settlers looking for a new start in the Galápagos Islands in this survival tale, based on a true story, from director Ron Howard.
The 40-Year-Old Virgin: 20th Anniversary
While his co-workers (Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Romany Malco) are busy trying to help him have sex for the first time, socially awkward Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) falls for a single mother (Catherine Keener ).
Hell House LLC: Lineage
A woman is haunted by visions in this horror sequel.
Honey Don’t!
A small-town private investigator (Margaret Qualley) looks into a series of strange deaths tied to a church in this dark comedy co-starring Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans.
Relay
A world-class fixer (Riz Ahmed) sees his meticulous lifestyle turned upside down by a potential client (Lily James) seeking his protection.
Trust
A Hollywood starlet (Sophie Turner) heads to a remote cabin following a scandal, only to be stalked and tormented in this thriller.