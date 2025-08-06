What’s playing in movie theaters this weekend?

Another identity crisis for Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan, the Ghost with the Most returns to the big screen, and more.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Beetlejuice

The titular “Ghost with the Most” (Michael Keaton) is summoned to drive the obnoxious new owners from a dead couple’s home in this 1988 comedy. It’s playing Friday, Monday and Tuesday at Galaxy Boulevard, Galaxy Cannery and Galaxy Green Valley.

Freakier Friday

Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (Lindsay Lohan) return for more body-switching hijinks on the eve of Anna’s wedding.

Stans

The deep personal connections superfans feel with Eminem is explored in this documentary.

Strange Harvest Detectives hunt a serial killer known as “Mr. Shiny,” whose crimes are connected to a dark cosmic force.

Weapons

The members of an elementary school class go missing after leaving their homes in the middle of the night in this horror thriller starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner from “Barbarian” writer-director Zach Cregger.