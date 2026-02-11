What’s new to theaters this weekend?

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend.

Cold Storage

When a parasitic fungus escapes a former U.S. military base, it’s up to the nightshift employees (Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell) of the self-storage units built on the site — as well as a retired bioterror operative (Liam Neeson) — to save humanity.

Crime 101

A jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth), a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) and a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) cross paths in this movie based on a Don Winslow novella.

Doctor Deathface

Here’s a sentence you never thought you’d read: An agoraphobic sex therapist begins feeding his patients to his carnivorous bed.

GOAT

A small goat (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin, “Stranger Things”) earns a shot to play professional roarball in this animated story produced by Stephen Curry, who also provides the voice of a giraffe named Lenny Williamson.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

A man (Sam Rockwell) who says he’s from the future takes hostages in a diner while looking for recruits to help save the world.

The Rose: Come Back to Me

This documentary follows the rise and comeback of South Korean band The Rose.

Wuthering Heights

Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine (Margot Robbie) fall in love in writer-director Emerald Fennell’s (“Saltburn”) reimagining of the Emily Brontë novel.