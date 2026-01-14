What’s new to theaters this weekend?

The sequel to “28 Years Later” releases, a couple of animated films hit the screen, a Korean award-winning thriller-comedy and more.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

All You Need Is Kill

A young woman is caught in a time loop during an alien invasion in this anime version of the story that inspired the Tom Cruise movie “Edge of Tomorrow.”

Charlie the Wonderdog

A beloved family dog (voiced by Owen Wilson) discovers his superpowers in this animated tale.

The Choral

In 1916, an English choral society that has lost most of its men to the army looks for a fresh start with a new leader (Ralph Fiennes) who just returned from a career in Germany.

Dead Man’s Wire

Director Gus Van Sant takes a look at the real-life 1977 incident in which a customer (Bill Skarsgård) entered an Indianapolis mortgage company and took its president (Dacre Montgomery) hostage.

No Other Choice

When he’s laid off from a paper mill after 25 years, You Man-su (Lee Byung-hun) goes to extraordinary lengths to find a new job in this corporate satire from director Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy.”)

Sheepdog

A U.S. Army veteran (writer-director Steven Grayhm) is ordered into the care of a VA trauma-therapist-in-training (Virginia Madsen).

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Along with “The Choral,” this could make for an extremely awkward Ralph Fiennes doubleheader as his Dr. Kelson returns in the second installment of a planned “28 Years Later” trilogy.