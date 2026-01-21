What’s new to theaters this week?

A memoir turned film about a special hawk, a sci-fi thriller with Chris Pratt, a return to Silent Hill and much more.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Clika

When a small-town musician (JayDee) goes viral, his push for a spot in the new wave of Mexican American music comes at a cost in the first movie from music producer Jimmy Humilde’s company.

Dollface

A witch tries to help a man grieving the death of his fiancée, but her spell accidentally brings a toy doll to life.

H is for Hawk

A woman (Claire Foy) in mourning after the death of her father (Brendan Gleeson) turns to falconry in an attempt to navigate her loss.

Mercy

A detective (Chris Pratt) accused of murdering his wife has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to an A.I. judge (Rebecca Ferguson).

Red Light Teachers

A Filipina immigrant turns to exotic dancing to survive while waiting for the chance to restart her teaching career in America.

Return to Silent Hill

A man (Jeremy Irvine) is drawn to Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his lost love in this continuation of the horror movie franchise based on the video game.

Two Sleepy People

Two co-workers sample a new line of melatonin gummies and become trapped in the same dream every night.