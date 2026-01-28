What’s new to streaming this weekend?

Rose Byrne just picked up an Oscar nomination for a film coming to streaming this week.

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Rose Byrne just picked up an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of a stressed-out mother whose young child is struggling with a mystery illness.

Friday on HBO Max

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not

Filmmaker Marina Zenovich profiles the complicated and sometimes combative former “Saturday Night Live” star.

Saturday on HBO Max

Vanished

Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin star in this new four-part mystery series about a woman whose boyfriend goes missing on a train to France.

Sunday on MGM+

The Lincoln Lawyer

L.A. defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) stands accused of murdering a former client as the series based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels returns for Season 4.

Feb. 5 on Netflix