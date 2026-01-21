What’s new to streaming this weekend?

Bridgerton is back, an award-winning film is up and Las Vegas’ own Alex Honnold is climbing a skyscraper live.

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Skyscraper Live

One of the greatest climbers of all time, Las Vegan Alex Honnold, scales Taipei 101, one of the tallest buildings in the world in this live broadcast.

Friday on Netflix

The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson stars as mixed martial arts pioneer Mark Kerr in this surprisingly gentle drama about winning, addiction and self-worth.

Friday on HBO Max

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Jeremy Allen White portrays Bruce Springsteen during the making of his landmark album “Nebraska.”

Friday on Hulu/Disney+

Bridgerton

The fourth season of the Regency-era romance turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson), loath to settle down until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at a masquerade ball.

Jan. 29 on Netflix