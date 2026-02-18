Jennifer Garner in "The Last Thing He Told Me," now streaming on Apple TV. (Apple)
The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 303 of The Night Agent. Cr. Court ...
Movies

What’s new to streaming this week?

The Associated Press
February 18, 2026 - 6:30 am
 

A look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

The Night Agent

In Season 3, secret operative Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) tracks a treasury secretary who has fled to Istanbul after committing murder and uncovers a dark money network. Now on Netflix

Dead of Winter

Emma Thompson plays a grieving loner who gets lost near a Minnesota lake during a blizzard and stumbles on a cabin where a young woman is being held by an armed couple. Friday on HBO Max

The Last Thing He Told Me

In Season 2 of the thriller based on Laura Dave’s bestselling novels, Hannah Hall (Jennifer Garner) uncovers dark secrets about husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) that threaten both of their lives. Friday on Apple TV

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter

In her fourth stand-up special, Tomlinson takes her fans to church with confessions about dating in her 30s, her dream assistant and why she refuses to use AI. Tuesday on Netflix

the associated press

