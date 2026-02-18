What’s new to streaming this week?

“The Night Agent” and “The Last Thing He Told Me” return, Emma Thompson stumbles into a life-or-death struggle and Taylor Tomlinson drops a new stand-up special.

A look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

The Night Agent

In Season 3, secret operative Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) tracks a treasury secretary who has fled to Istanbul after committing murder and uncovers a dark money network. Now on Netflix

Dead of Winter

Emma Thompson plays a grieving loner who gets lost near a Minnesota lake during a blizzard and stumbles on a cabin where a young woman is being held by an armed couple. Friday on HBO Max

The Last Thing He Told Me

In Season 2 of the thriller based on Laura Dave’s bestselling novels, Hannah Hall (Jennifer Garner) uncovers dark secrets about husband Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) that threaten both of their lives. Friday on Apple TV

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter

In her fourth stand-up special, Tomlinson takes her fans to church with confessions about dating in her 30s, her dream assistant and why she refuses to use AI. Tuesday on Netflix

the associated press