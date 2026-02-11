What’s new to streaming this week?

A look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Eternity

Elizabeth Olsen faces an afterlife conundrum, choosing whether to spend it with her longtime husband (Miles Teller) or her first love (Callum Turner), who died in World War II, in this romance.

Now on Apple TV

Cross

Aldis Hodge is back for Season 2 as James Patterson’s detective Alex Cross. In the new episodes, he’s on the case of a serial killer hunting corrupt billionaires.

Now on Prime Video

Marty Supreme

The Oscar-nominated film stars Timothée Chalamet as a 1950s shoe salesman in New York, hellbent on becoming the top professional table tennis player.

Now on video on demand

Blue Moon

Pull up a chair to listen to Ethan Hawke’s Lorenz Hart hold court as he watches his longtime songwriting partner, Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott), open “Oklahoma!” in Richard Linklater’s wistful “Blue Moon.”

Saturday on Netflix