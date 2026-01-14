What’s new to streaming this week?

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week.

The Rip

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are together again as the old pals star in this Joe Carnahan-directed action thriller about a group of Miami police officers whose bonds begin to fray after they discover millions in cash in a derelict stash house. The supporting cast includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor and Kyle Chandler.

Friday on Netflix

Twinless

James Sweeney wrote, directed and stars alongside Dylan O’Brien in this dark comedy, an award-winning standout at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, about two young men who become friends after meeting at a twin bereavement support group.

Friday on Hulu

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Peter Claffey stars in this prequel, set a century before “Game of Thrones,” based on George R.R. Martin’s novella “Tales of Dunk and Egg.”

Sunday on HBO Max

Steal

An office worker (Sophie Turner) at a pension fund investment company gets pulled into a heist in this six-episode thriller that also stars Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd.

Jan. 21 on Prime Video