What’s new to streaming this week?

Award-winning E.R. hit “The Pitt” returns for a second season and more.

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Tron: Ares

Re-enter the Grid with this third installment of the “Tron” franchise. Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith star, and Jeff Bridges returns for a cameo, in the film directed by Joachim Rønning and scored by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Now on Disney+

The Pitt

In what counts as a quick turnaround these days in the world of prestige TV, “The Pitt” returns for its second season, and second day in the life of a frenetic Pittsburgh emergency room run by Noah Wyle’s beleaguered and beloved Dr. Robby.

Thursday on HBO Max

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

When a lavish affair at a country house ends in murder, a young aristocrat (Mia McKenna-Bruce) sets out to solve the mystery in this adaptation of Christie’s novel co-starring Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman.

Jan. 15 on Netflix

Ponies

In 1977 Moscow, two widows (Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson) become CIA operatives after their husbands are killed, uncovering a Cold War conspiracy behind the tragedy.

Jan. 15 on Netflix