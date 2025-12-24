What’s new to streaming this week?

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week.

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Cover-up

This documentary traces the work of legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, whose dogged reporting exposed cover-ups from My Lai to Abu Ghraib.

Friday on Netflix

The Copenhagen Test

Simu Liu stars as an intelligence analyst whose brain has been hacked in this new espionage thriller.

Saturday on Peacock

Members Only: Palm Beach

This new reality show follows the exclusive social scene of one of Florida’s most affluent areas, as experienced by five community members.

Monday on Netflix

Stranger Things

If you haven’t yet (episodes 5-7 dropped on Christmas), there’s still time to catch up on the strange goings-on in Hawkins before the very last episodes stream.

Wednesday on Netflix