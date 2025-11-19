What’s new to streaming this week?

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week.

Note: Some of these trailers may not be suitable for all audiences.

The Assassin

Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore co-star in this new series about a retired assassin whose peaceful life is turned upside down when her estranged son comes to visit.

Now on AMC+

High Horse: The Black Cowboy

Jordan Peele’s new documentary series examines how stories of Black cowboys have been erased from both pop culture and history books.

Now on Peacock

The Bad Guys 2

The DreamWorks Animation sequel returns the reformed criminal gang of animals for a new heist caper. The voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos and Marc Maron.

Friday on Peacock

Train Dreams

Clint Bentley’s adaptation of Denis Johnson’s acclaimed novella stars Joel Edgerton as Robert Grainier, a railroad worker and logger in the early 20th century Pacific Northwest. The film conjures a frontier past to tell a story about an anonymous laborer and the currents of change around him.

Friday on Netflix