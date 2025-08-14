What’s new to stream this week?

Vanessa Kirby portrays a woman desperate to avoid eviction, a docuseries weighs the pros and cons of “The Biggest Loser” and Chris Hemsworth aims to become “Limitless.”

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Night Always Comes

In this gritty new film, based on Willy Vlautin’s bestselling novel, a woman (Vanessa Kirby) embarks on a dangerous, one-night odyssey through Portland’s criminal underbelly in a desperate attempt to gather enough cash to keep her family from eviction. Thursday on Netflix

Fit for TV

This three-part docuseries that takes an inside look at the making of “The Biggest Loser,” exploring the good, the bad, and the complicated of the reality TV series. Friday on Netflix

The Legend of Ochi

In Isaiah Saxon’s handcrafted fantasy, Helena Zengel stars as Yuri, a girl who runs away from the forest home she shared with her father (Willem Dafoe) and brother (Finn Wolfhard). She leaves with a baby ochi, a creature hunted by her father. Friday on HBO Max

Limitless: Live Better Now

Chris Hemsworth continues his quest to live a healthier, more present, longer life in a second season of “Limitless.” The three-part docuseries sees him learn more about brain power (with help from friend Ed Sheeran), risk and pain. Friday on Hulu and Disney+