What’s new to stream this week?

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a look at what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Code of Silence

In this acclaimed British crime drama, Rose Ayling-Ellis plays a deaf cafeteria worker who begins working with the local police because of her ability to read lips. This new world is exhilarating but also dangerous. Now on BritBox

Washington Black

This new series set in the early 1800s follows the adventures of Wash (Ernest Kingsley Jr.) — short for George Washington Black — is born into slavery in Barbados. Wash’s talent for art and curiosity catches the attention of a scientist named Titch (played by Tom Ellis), who encourages his education and creativity. When danger strikes, Titch and Wash escape in a hot air balloon that lands in Nova Scotia. Now on Hulu

Happy Gilmore 2

It’s been almost 30 years since we first met Adam Sandler’s hockey player-turned-golfer Happy Gilmore, but Sandler finally got the gang back together for a sequel. “Happy Gilmore 2” brings back many familiar faces, including Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald, alongside an army of new co-stars from Bad Bunny to Post Malone as well as a few familiar faces in the golf world. Friday on Netflix

Death of a Unicorn

Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd play father and daughter in this horror-comedy about, well, the death of a unicorn (and about exploitative billionaires). Richard E. Grant and Will Poulter also star. Friday on HBO Max

Wicked

November, and “Wicked: For Good,” is coming fast. What better time to catch up with the original 2024 blockbuster musical film. Friday on Amazon

WWE: Unreal

This series captures the drama outside the ring, and in the WWE writers’ room, as it follows some of the biggest names in pro wrestling. Tuesday on Netflix