What’s new to movie theaters this week?

Five more nights at Freddy’s, a back-to-back Kill Bill screening, a Tony winner and more.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend. Heads up: Some of these trailers may not be suitable for all audiences.

Fackham Hall

There’s been a murder at an English manor in this spoof of “Downton Abbey”-style projects.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

A year after the horrors at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, chaos reigns at the inaugural Fazfest.

Hamnet

Oscar-winning writer-director Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) explores the story of love and loss that inspired Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

The “Shibuya Incident” comes to movie theaters for the first time, along with the first two episodes of Season 3’s “Culling Game Part 1.”

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

Both parts of Quentin Tarantino’s epic, in which The Bride (Uma Thurman) seeks vengeance upon her former colleagues, are united into one film featuring a new anime sequence.

Merrily We Roll Along

The 2024 Tony winner for Best Revival of a Musical comes to the screen with its stars Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez.

100 Nights of Hero

A house guest at a remote castle upsets the dynamic between a husband, his bride and their devoted maid, Hero (Emma Corrin).