This image released by Focus Features shows Jessie Buckley in a scene from "Hamnet." (Agata Grzybowska/Focus Features via AP)
In this Sept. 29, 2003 file photo, director of the film "Kill Bill: Volume 1," Quentin Tarantino, left, and actress Uma Thurman arrive at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Daniel Radcliffe, from left, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez perform 'Old Friends' from "Merrily We Roll Along" during the 77th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Movies

What’s new to movie theaters this week?

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend. Heads up: Some of these trailers may not be suitable for all audiences.

Fackham Hall

There’s been a murder at an English manor in this spoof of “Downton Abbey”-style projects.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

A year after the horrors at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, chaos reigns at the inaugural Fazfest.

Hamnet

Oscar-winning writer-director Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) explores the story of love and loss that inspired Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

The “Shibuya Incident” comes to movie theaters for the first time, along with the first two episodes of Season 3’s “Culling Game Part 1.”

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

Both parts of Quentin Tarantino’s epic, in which The Bride (Uma Thurman) seeks vengeance upon her former colleagues, are united into one film featuring a new anime sequence.

Merrily We Roll Along

The 2024 Tony winner for Best Revival of a Musical comes to the screen with its stars Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez.

100 Nights of Hero

A house guest at a remote castle upsets the dynamic between a husband, his bride and their devoted maid, Hero (Emma Corrin).

