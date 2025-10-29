Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’zion and Josh Hutcherson in a scene from "I Love LA." ...
Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’zion and Josh Hutcherson in a scene from "I Love LA." (HBO)
Austin Butler in "Elvis." (Warner Bros. Pictures)
"Death By Lightning," starring Michael Shannon as James Garfield. (Larry Horricks/Netflix)
What’s new on streaming this weekend?

October 29, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Elvis

Director Baz Luhrmann looks at the changing landscape of America through the eyes of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his controversial manager, longtime Las Vegan Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), in this flashy 2022 biopic.

Saturday on Netflix

Robin Hood

Jack Patten and Lauren McQueen star as Rob and Marian, who fight corruption together, in this 10-episode reimagining of the classic outlaw hero tale. Sean Bean plays the main antagonist, the sheriff of Nottingham.

Sunday on MGM+

I Love LA

Actor and comedian Rachel Sennott created and stars in this new Gen Z comedy about a budding talent manager in Hollywood and her friend group.

Sunday on HBO

Death by Lightning

Michael Shannon stars in this four-part series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.

Nov. 6 on Netflix

