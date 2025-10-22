What’s new on streaming this week?

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week.

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Warning: Some of these trailers may not be suitable for all audiences.

A House of Dynamite

An old genre — the hypothetical nuclear fallout thriller — returns in Kathryn Bigelow’s minute-by-minute White House drama in which a mystery missile is bearing down on Chicago. The ensemble cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos and Idris Elba.

Friday on Netflix

Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost

Director Ben Stiller pays tribute to his parents, actors Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, while reflecting on how their show business lives influenced those of his own family.

Friday on Apple TV+

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order

AMC continues to adapt and draw from the works of Anne Rice (known as the Immortal Universe), with this horror series about a secret society that tracks witches, vampires and other immortals. Nicholas Denton and Elizabeth McGovern star.

Sunday on AMC+

It — Welcome to Derry

In this prequel series set in 1962, Taylour Paige and Jovan Adepo star as Charlotte and Leroy Hanlon, a couple who move to Derry, Maine, with their son and begin to recognize the town is quite creepy. Bill Skarsgård reprises his Pennywise role.

Sunday on HBO Max