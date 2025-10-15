What’s new on streaming this week

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week.

Looking for something to watch? This is what’s new on popular streaming services this week:

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

This new limited series about the infamous serial killer dramatizes the time period in 1978 when police begin to suspect Gacy in the murder of a young man in Des Plaines, Illinois. As they conduct surveillance 24/7, Gacy seems at first to enjoy the attention, but his behavior soon grows more and more erratic and leads to his arrest.

Thursday on Peacock

The Diplomat

Keri Russell’s political drama premieres its third season. Allison Janney returns as a series regular alongside her old buddy from “The West Wing,” Bradley Whitford, who plays her husband.

Thursday on Netflix

The Twits

This animated musical comedy loosely based on Roald Dahl’s 1980 children’s novel features a starry voice cast that includes Johnny Vegas, Margo Martindale, Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke and Jason Mantzoukas.

Friday on Netflix

40 Acres

Danielle Deadwyler stars in this apocalyptic thriller about a family surviving on a farm while the rest of society has collapsed in the wake of plagues and wars. But their survivalist existence is jeopardized when her eldest son meets a woman outside of their realm.

Friday on Hulu