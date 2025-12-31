What’s new in theaters this weekend?

Kidz Bop and a horror thriller lead, along with old favorites re-releasing.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Batman Begins

Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) starts fighting crime after the deaths of his parents and he’s trained in the martial arts. It’s playing Saturday at Aliante, Red Rock and Sunset Station.

Kidz Bop Live: The Concert Movie

The Kidz Bop Live tour comes to theaters with performances including “APT.” and “Pink Pony Club” as well as behind-the-scenes moments.

Spider-Man

Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) starts fighting crime after he’s bitten by a spider and the death of his uncle. It’s playing Friday at Aliante, Red Rock and Sunset Station.

Superman: The Movie

Kal-El (Christopher Reeve) starts fighting crime after the death of his adoptive father and learning of his Kryptonian roots. It’s playing Sunday at Aliante, Red Rock and Sunset Station.

We Bury the Dead

After a military disaster, a woman (Daisy Ridley) enters a quarantine zone looking for her husband only to find a violent group of the undead.