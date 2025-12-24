Jack Black and Paul Rudd in "Anaconda" (Columbia Pictures)
Jin, a member of South Korean K-pop band BTS, poses for photographers ahead of a press conferen ...
Movies

What’s new in theaters this weekend?

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Anaconda

Best friends (Jack Black, Paul Rudd) head deep into the Amazon to film a remake of their favorite movie: “Anaconda.”

Marty Supreme

Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), a 1950s table tennis champion, chases fame in the latest from director Josh Safdie.

Run Seokjin Ep. Tour

This concert film documents the first solo world tour by South Korean singer Jin of K-pop superstars BTS. In Korean with English subtitles.

Song Sung Blue

Two down-on-their-luck musicians (Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson) start a Neil Diamond tribute act in this movie based on a true story.

