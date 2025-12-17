What’s new in theaters this weekend?

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Head back to Pandora and check in on Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in the latest sequel from James Cameron.

David

The biblical story of the young shepherd is told in this animated musical.

The Housemaid

A woman (Sydney Sweeney) becomes a live-in maid for a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar) in this thriller from director Paul Feig that’s based on the novel by Freida McFadden.

The Secret Agent

In 1977, a technology expert is on the run in Brazil in this political thriller that won best actor for Wagner Moura and best director for Kleber Mendonça Filho at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny) tries to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following a ghost pirate to the deepest depths of the sea.

Christopher Lawrence