What’s new in theaters this weekend?

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Jim Carrey’s take on The Grinch returns to theaters for its 25th anniversary.
Ella McCay
A young woman’s (Emma Mackey) career clashes with her chaotic family life in this comedy from writer-director James L. Brooks.
Not Without Hope
After their boat capsizes, four friends are stranded at sea, 70 miles off the coast of Florida, in this drama based on a true story.
Rolling Stones — At the Max
The first feature-length Imax concert film, chronicling the Rolling Stones’ 1990 Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour, returns to Imax theaters.
Silent Night, Deadly Night
A man who saw his parents murdered on Christmas Eve dons a Santa suit for a Dec. 24 massacre in this remake of the 1984 horror classic.