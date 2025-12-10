What’s new in theaters this weekend?

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Jim Carrey’s take on The Grinch returns to theaters for its 25th anniversary.

Ella McCay

A young woman’s (Emma Mackey) career clashes with her chaotic family life in this comedy from writer-director James L. Brooks.

Not Without Hope

After their boat capsizes, four friends are stranded at sea, 70 miles off the coast of Florida, in this drama based on a true story.

Rolling Stones — At the Max

The first feature-length Imax concert film, chronicling the Rolling Stones’ 1990 Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour, returns to Imax theaters.

Silent Night, Deadly Night

A man who saw his parents murdered on Christmas Eve dons a Santa suit for a Dec. 24 massacre in this remake of the 1984 horror classic.